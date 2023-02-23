Cameron Grimes WWE update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cameron Grimes is still slated to head up to the main roster, but has yet to receive creative plans for the move.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Grimes is officially finished on the NXT brand and has simply been waiting for creative plans on what his main roster debut will look like. Grimes has not wrestled in NXT since November of 2022. In that match, Grimes lost to Joe Gacy.

Cameron Grimes is a former NXT North American Champion. During his time in NXT, he’s feuded with major stars including Carmelo Hayes, Damian Priest, LA Knight, and others.

Grimes has won championships in a variety different companies throughout his career. He’s a former X-Division Champion in Impact Wrestling, a Tag Team Champion in Impact Wrestling, and the Million Dollar Champion.

