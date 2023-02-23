News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & McMahon: TK announces new Wednesday AEW show, on-site correspondents, reaction to Revolution PPV developments, more (155 min.)

February 23, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Mike McMahon as guest co-host. They start with a reaction to the announcement Tony Khan hyped all week which turned out to be a new reality-style series following Dynamite starting next month. Then they talked with two first-time AEW attendees with on-site perspective from Phoenix. They also took callers and answered mailbag questions on an array of topics related to Kenny Omega’s future, Revolution PPV hype, Ricky Starks-Chris Jericho, MJF-Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage-Jungle Boy, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

https://go.factor75.com/wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*