FREE PODCAST 2/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & McMahon: TK announces new Wednesday AEW show, on-site correspondents, reaction to Revolution PPV developments, more (155 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Mike McMahon as guest co-host. They start with a reaction to the announcement Tony Khan hyped all week which turned out to be a new reality-style series following Dynamite starting next month. Then they talked with two first-time AEW attendees with on-site perspective from Phoenix. They also took callers and answered mailbag questions on an array of topics related to Kenny Omega’s future, Revolution PPV hype, Ricky Starks-Chris Jericho, MJF-Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage-Jungle Boy, and more.

