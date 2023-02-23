FREE PODCAST 2/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Black Label Pro’s All My Friends Are Enemies with Starkz vs. Finlay Street Fight, Tankman vs. Manders, Lamar vs. KZY, plus more (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland, friends to the end, watch Black Label Pro’s All My Friends Are Enemies, featuring Billie Starkz vs. Brogan Finlay in a street fight for the BLP title, Calvin Tankman vs. Manders in a stiff hoss fight, KZY vs. Tre Lamar in a fun high-flying match, and more. For VIP, they continue with BLP day, watching two shows from Love Stinks – Trish Adora vs. Kevin Blackwood and Dominic Garrini vs. Joshua Bishop for the BLP Midwest title.

