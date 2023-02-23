Mercedes Mone signs with talent agency

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, has signed with the United Talent Agency.

Variety is reporting that UTA will represent Mone in all areas of her career including film, television, theater and more. Mone appeared on The Mandalorian series and most recently wrestled Kairi for the IWGP Women’s Championship at the New Japan Battle in the Valley event.

The bout with Kairi was Mone’s first since walking out of WWE last May. Mone vs. Kairi was one of two main events on the show. In the match, Mone defeated Kairi to win the championship.

Mercedes Mone is a multiple time champion in WWE. She walked out of the company in May after a disagreement with her regarding creative for her as one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions with Naomi. Mone’s contract with WWE expired in January. She first debuted for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4.

