VIP AUDIO 2/23 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (2-16-2005): WWE’s gameplan to turn John Cena into a crossover breakout top star, Jeff Hardy’s hilarious screwup live on PPV, tons on Amy Weber controversy (30 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Feb. 16, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

Specifically what major element of a big match at Sunday’s TNA PPV went wrong, what was supposed to happen, how it could have been avoided, why it probably happened, how the wrestlers involved feel, and more…

Tons more details on the Amy Weber controversy including some specific things that happened to her, who wasn’t there to help, what was good natured and what went too far, analysis of the mentality that caused the problem and what’s not a big deal that some people scoff at…

Which wrestler in WWE is being positioned for a push unlike any other WWE has given before, why his weakness isn’t considered vital to succeeding, and what has already gone wrong in the gameplan…

Which big name former WWE wrestler was interviewed for a major position with the company, and what could be a roadblock to this new position in the company working as well as it could…

Notes on the JBL marriage, this week’s new Torch Newsletter, Roddy Piper’s WWE Hall of Fame induction, and more…

