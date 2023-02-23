VIP AUDIO 2/23 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Keiji Muto “Last Love,” Okada vs. Kiyomiya, AJPW vs. Kongo, Kensuke Office history, more (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L looks at this week’s historic event in the Tokyo Dome, presented by Pro Wrestling Noah and centered around the retirement of the legendary Keiji Muto. The event was eclectic and diverse in nature, and as a result so is this podcast, as we discuss a wide variety of subjects. Alan takes an overall look at the impact of the Muto retirement tour now that it’s finally at its end after several years essentially, how his send-off went, the match versus Tetsuya Naito and the mini-match with Masahiro Chono – in the process breaking down the near 40-year history of Muto and Chono. Also discussed is where Noah stands as a promotion now in a post-Muto world and what their 2023 might look like after resounding losses for their champions to Hiromu Takahashi and Kazuchika Okada of NJPW. Finally, it’s time again to throw roses at Kento Miyahara who had an incredible week, starting with an epic Triple Crown title match with Yuji Nagata in front of the most electric Korakuen Hall crowd in three years, and then kicking off what could be a tremendous All Japan vs. Kongo feud with an awesome showing in his first ever Dome bout. Plus, Alan dives into a topic he knows very well – Kensuke Office history – as we look at the story behind the tension with Miyahara and Katsuhiko Nakajima. It’s a very interesting time right now in Japanese wrestling and this week we bring you up to speed!

