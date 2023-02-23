VIP AUDIO 2/23 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Should Jade retire the TBS Title undefeated? Can Sami recover from Chamber finish? Are pro wrestling reporters more sports or entertainment reporters? Where is Miro? Much more (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss listener emails on these topics…

What was that weird Rampage tag match with The Elite all about last week?

How much influence does Vince McMahon have on WWE booking these days?

What happened to Miro? What could his trajectory in AEW had he not disappeared?

Has Ariel Helwani become another Peter Rosenberg or Ryan Satin?

What are some of the more infamous or important happenings in pro wrestling from talk shows or interviews outside of pro wrestling TV shows such as the Hulk Hogan-Richard Belzer incident?

Should wrestling reporters be categorized more as sports reporters or entertainment reports?

What factors have inhibited Vince McMahon’s immediate and prominent return to booking or running WWE shows behind the scenes in person?

What is the problem with AEW these days, and should Tony Khan make amends with C.M. Punk and bring in Mercedes Moné?

Do AEW segments get graded on an unfair curve because it’s so much better typically than WWE?

Can Sami Zayn recover after the way he was booked at Elimination Chamber?

Is Sami Zayn a counterpoint to Todd’s position that wrestlers, once defined down, aren’t worth the investment to rehabilitate? And why will or won’t Cody be limited by his past as a WWE mid-carder?

How awkward is it that BT Sports is not TNT Sports, and TNT Sports carries WWE programming in the UK now?

Could Sami Zayn headline WrestleMania next year in Philadelphia, Pa. against Roman Reigns with the storyline with the Bloodline stretching all the way until then?

How would Todd build the Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley match if it indeed happens at WrestleMania?

Has the ship sailed on The Rock vs. Reigns match? And if Rock vs. Reigns can happen next year, would it be smart to keep the belt on Roman rather than switch to Cody Rhodes this year?

Will John Cena ever break the world title record of Ric Flair? Should he?

Thoughts on “Stolen Youth” on Hulu?

Why does it seem Tony Khan is waging war against anyone who has publicly criticized him, including FTR and Miro? Does he react too much to public criticism?

Is Jeff Jarrett’s prominent role on AEW TV a detriment to AEW?

Does Tony Khan book too many multi-team matches for no reason? Is it an ECW influence?

Who should beat Jade Cargill and should it be Willow Nightingale? Or should Jade challenge the AEW Women’s Champion and effectively retire as the only TBS Champion ever?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO