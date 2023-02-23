VIP AUDIO 2/23 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Mutoh’s retirement show, Elimination Chamber follow-up, Omega-WWE rumors, MJF-Danielson hype, UFC, NJPW PPV, more (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In part one of this week's two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

A review of Keiji Mutoh’s retirement show and reflecting on his career.

A review of New Japan’s “Battle in the Valley” PPV from San Jose, Calif. featuring Mercedez Moné (Sasha Banks) in a co-main event.

Thoughts on the reported possibility that Kenny Omega could end up in WWE rather than renewing with AEW.

Reviews of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite including the MJF-Bryan Danielson segment.

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including Sami Zayn’s follow-up on his match against Roman Reigns.

A review of this week’s NXT episode.

A review of UFC Fight Night and a look ahead to this weekend.

