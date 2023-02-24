2/24 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Charlotte-Ripley face to face, Firefly Fun House, Mysterio vs. Kross

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 24, 2023

EVANSVILLE, IN AT FORD CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a video recap of the main event between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber last Saturday. The video then shifted to Zayn’s appearance on Raw this past Monday.

-Kayla Braxton was in the back. She said she’s awaiting Jimmy Uso. Jimmy appeared. Kayla asked if Jimmy had spoken to Jey. Jimmy said he hadn’t. Jimmy said he called and texted and told Jey that he could meet Jimmy in the ring tonight to talk to him. Jimmy walked off.

-Braun Strowman’s music played and he made his entrance with Ricochet and Mad Cap Moss in tow. Wade Barrett questioned Moss’ fit with the group.

-Imperium made their entrance next. Michael Cole mentioned that Imperium has had run-ins with everyone on the opposite team.

(1) BRAUN STROWMAN, RICOCHET, & MADCAP MOSS vs. IMPERIUM (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, & Giovanni Vinci)

Moss started against Vinci. They locked up and Vinci took the advantage. Vinci took Moss down. Moss escaped Vinci and ran the ropes. He took Vinci down with a shoulder tackle and tagged in Ricochet. Ricochet came off the top rope and got a near fall. Ricochet stayed on the attack and landed a standing moonsault for another near fall. Ricochet went to tag but Vinci held him back. Vinci then took Ricochet down with a big clothesline and tagged in Kaiser. Kaiser pounded on Ricochet. Ricochet landed a few punches but Kaiser kicked him. Ricochet came off the ropes and Kaiser took him down. Strowman entered the ring and distracted the ref. Imperium triple teamed Ricochet and took him down on the outside. [c]