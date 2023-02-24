FREE PODCAST 2/23 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (2-12-2013) Wrestling dropped from Olympics, Raw ratings, Elimination Chamber hype, Rock-Punk, Zeb & Swagger (155 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (2-12-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell discussing a a wide of topics with live calls including: Wrestling dropped from Olympics, Raw ratings, Elimination Chamber hype, Rock-Punk, Zeb & Swagger, Taz’s announcing on Impact, and more. Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they respond to emails on even more topics.

