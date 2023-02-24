SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Impact Wrestling returns to PPV on Impact Plus with No Surrender featuring multiple championship matches and grudge clashes.
When: Friday February 24, 2023
Where: Footprint Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
How To Watch: Live on Impact Plus
Impact Wrestling No Surrender 2023 Match Card
- Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann – Impact World Championship
- Mickie James vs. Masha Slamovich – Impact Knockouts Championship
- PCO vs. Brian Myers vs. Heath vs. Steve Maclin – Impact World Championship number one contender match
- Joe Hendry vs. Moose – Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship
- The Death Dollz vs. The Hex – Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship
- Bullet Club vs. Time Machine
- Kon vs. Frankie Kazarian
