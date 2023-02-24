News Ticker

Final Impact Wrestling No Surrender 2023 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 24, 2023

Impact Wrestling No Surrender PPV Match Card
Impact Wrestling returns to PPV on Impact Plus with No Surrender featuring multiple championship matches and grudge clashes.

When: Friday February 24, 2023

Where: Footprint Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

How To Watch: Live on Impact Plus

Impact Wrestling No Surrender 2023 Match Card

  • Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann – Impact World Championship
  • Mickie James vs. Masha Slamovich – Impact Knockouts Championship
  • PCO vs. Brian Myers vs. Heath vs. Steve Maclin – Impact World Championship number one contender match
  • Joe Hendry vs. Moose – Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship
  • The Death Dollz vs. The Hex – Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship
  • Bullet Club vs. Time Machine
  • Kon vs. Frankie Kazarian

