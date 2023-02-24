Kenny Omega AEW contract update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kenny Omega reportedly has had injury time added to the length of his contract.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Omega’s contract does allow AEW to add time due to injury and that Tony Khan has activated that part of the deal due to varies injuries to Omega that put him on the shelf for nine months. The report indicates that Omega’s deal was originally scheduled to expire at the end of January this year.

Omega returned to AEW from his nine month absence before the All Out PPV event. At that show, Omega and The Young Bucks won the AEW World Trios Championship. Prior to that, Omega’s final show was the 2021 edition of Full Gear. On that show, Omega lost the AEW World Championship to Adam Page.

In addition to being away from AEW due to injury in 2022, Omega was suspended from the company for the spat after the All Out PPV event with CM Punk. Punk and The Elite reportedly got into a physical altercation backstage after Punk went on a tirade against them and Adam Page during his post-PPV media scrum appearance with Tony Khan.

Omega has been a part of the AEW roster since the company’s inception in 2019. He is a former world champion, tag team champion, and currently holds the trios championship with The Young Bucks.

