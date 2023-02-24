NXT Ratings Report: Latest viewership data, 2023 trends, year-to-year and AEW Dynamite comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The average viewership of this week’s (2/21) WWE NXT episode on USA Network was 589,000. That’s down from last week’s 640,000 viewers. Through eight weeks this year, viewership has averaged 617,000 viewers. One year ago, the first eight weeks of 2022 averaged 584,000 viewers.

This week’s episode headlined with Bron Breakker defending his NXT Title against Jinder Mahal.

The average cable rating this year (percent of homes with USA Network access who watch NXT) is 0.51. The average rating through eight weeks of 2022 was 0.49.

In the key 18-49 demographic, NXT drew a 0.14 rating this week. Through eight weeks this year, NXT has averaged 0.14. One year ago through eight weeks, it averaged 0.12.

The biggest demo increase year over year after eight weeks is in the male 18-35 demo. This year’s average is 0.14. Last year’s average through eight weeks was 0.09.

Compared to it’s former Wednesday night rival AEW, NXT viewership is up 33,000 viewers on average while AEW Dynamite is down 77,000 through eight weeks. In terms of the overall rating (percentage of homes that have access to TBS or USA), NXT is up 0.02 while AEW Dynamite is nearly even with a drop of just 0.01.