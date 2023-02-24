Ronda Rousey set to appear on WWE Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ronda Rousey is reportedly set to make her return to WWE Raw on Monday night.

The company is now advertising Rousey publicly for the show on February 27. On that show, Becky Lynch & Lita will challenge Damage CNTRL for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Over on the Smackdown brand, Rousey & Shayna Baszler have been tagging together and winning matches against other women in the division.

Last week on Raw, Becky Lynch interrupted a special Damage CNTRL edition of Ding Dong, Hello, hosted by Bayley. Lynch and Lita challenged for the tag titles and Bayley accepted the challenge on behalf of Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai.

This week’s episode of WWE Raw will also feature the return of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar will answer Omos’s challenge for a match at WrestleMania. In addition, Piper Niven will take on Candice LeRae and Asuka will face Carmella.

WWE’s next PPV event is WrestleMania 39. Announced matches for the show include Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Asuka vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship, and more.

