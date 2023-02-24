News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/24 – WKH – Focus On AEW: Omega’s contract status, does WWE value acquiring Omega compared to Cody, AEW ratings through 8 weeks compared to last year, NXT vs. AEW, more on All-Access, Rampage thoughts (22 min.)

February 24, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on AEW” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at various news stories including Kenny Omega’s AEW contract status, does WWE value acquiring Omega compared to another original AEW EVP Cody Rhodes, a look at AEW ratings through eight weeks this year compared to the first eight weeks last year, NXT vs. AEW ratings comparisons this year and year-over-year, more on the new AEW All-Access series, and thoughts on last week’s AEW Rampage.

