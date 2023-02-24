WWE Money in the Bank 2023 sells out

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WWE Money in the Bank 2023 PLE is reportedly sold out.

Alex McCarthy is reporting that the event, which will be held in the UK for the first time ever on July 1 sold-out in one minute. The report indicates that 30,000 people were in the queue to get tickets. The report also indicates that single holds and premium tickets will still be made available.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is a signature PLE on the WWE calendar. The company previously ran a UK show last year. Clash at the Castle broke records for WWE and marked the company’s first stadium show in the UK in 30 years.

Matches for this year’s event have not been announced at this time, though both a men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder match are likely to take place.

