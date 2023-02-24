WWE Smackdown 2/24 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
The Road to WrestleMania is in full force and this week’s WWE Smackdown features a face-to-face showdown between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley ahead of their Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania.
When: Friday February 24, 2023
Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
How To Watch: Live on Fox
WWE Smackdown 2/24 Match Card
- Rhea Ripley & Charlotte Flair face-to-face
- An all-new Firefly Funhouse
- Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross
- Braun Strowman & Ricochet & Madcap Moss vs. Imperium
CATCH-UP: VIDEO: PWTORCH FIRESIDE CHAT 2/23: WrestleMania discussion, Elimination Chamber fallout, more
Leave a Reply