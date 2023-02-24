WWE Smackdown 2/24 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Road to WrestleMania is in full force and this week’s WWE Smackdown features a face-to-face showdown between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley ahead of their Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania.

When: Friday February 24, 2023

Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

How To Watch: Live on Fox

WWE Smackdown 2/24 Match Card

Rhea Ripley & Charlotte Flair face-to-face

An all-new Firefly Funhouse

Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross

Braun Strowman & Ricochet & Madcap Moss vs. Imperium

