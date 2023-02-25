2/22 WOMEN’S WRESTLING ARMY REPORT: Janai Kai vs. Ashley D’Amboise, Alisha Edwards vs. Vita VonStarr, Gia Scott vs. Brooke Valentine

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWA EPISODE 28: NEVER SAY NEVER

FEBRUARY 22, 2023

AIRED ON PRO WRESTLING TV

REPORT BY HARLEY VASQUEZ, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Alyssa Marino, Sam Leterna

Gabby LaSpisa found Ashley D’Amboise backstage. She wanted her final thoughts heading into her match against Janai Kai. D’Amboise ranted in French. She translated that she’d be going after Kai’s leg in an effort to make her tap.

Opening theme.

-Vita VonStarr was stretching backstage. She acknowledged that Alisha Edwards is a veteran but Edwards has never been in the ring with her. Edwards is a party mom? Well, the party stops here.

(1) ALISHA EDWARDS vs. VITA VONSTARR

Side headlock from Edwards. Up the turnbuckles and over but Edwards kept it locked. VonStarr was pulled into doing the splits, which was no issue for the former circus performer. Crucifix stretch from VonStarr in the ropes. Straitjacket submission. Small packages exchanged between the two. Both women were down at 6:00. Edwards powered up with a clothesline and running back elbow. Dropkick to a seated VonStarr in the corner. VonStarr went up top but took too long showing off her high-wire skills, allowing Edwards to catch her with her knees on the way down. Flatliner for the win.

WINNER: Alisha Edwards in 8:36.

(Pageot’s Perspective: After a two-month hiatus, we are back. Edwards picks up a rare win, predominantly appearing as enhancement talent in Impact these days. Both these women are now 1-1 in singles matches in WWA. VonStarr’s still relatively young in her career but has a bright future. All the raw material is there and, in her best moments, she reminds me of Nicole Matthews.)

-A video package recapped Billie Starkz debuting and picking up a win in a four-way on our November 23 episode despite Max The Impaler’s music playing in an attempt to distract her.

-Video from “four months ago” of Brooke Valentine losing a match to Gia Scott via referee stoppage when her knee gave out.

(Pageot’s Perspective: This must have been a dark match? Valentine has only had two televised matches in WWA, against Queen Aminata on July 24 and against Missa Kate on November 30. The knee injury, if legit, would have happened sometime between those two but wasn’t addressed or played up at all during her match with Kate. Scott, meanwhile, is 0-4 in televised WWA matches.)

-Gabby LaSpisa found Gia Scott backstage. She didn’t care that it was Valentine’s birthday but said she had a present for her anyway. She’s the greatest damn woman.

(2) BROOKE VALENTINE vs. GIA SCOTT

Commentary confirmed for me that their previous match was unaired, presumably due to the unplanned injury. “Happy Birthday” chant from the crowd for Valentine. Scott could be heard saying off-mic, “I’m going to give you an early present – I’m gonna whoop your ass.” Scott tried for a leg takedown but couldn’t budge the bigger Valentine. Scoop slam to Scott. Shoulder block. Scott yanked Valentine’s arm down over the top rope, then ran it into the ring post. Valentine fired up with a series of chops but Scott quickly took control again. Face wash for two. Scott bit Valentine’s hand. Leg drop from Valentine. Abdominal stretch from Scott. Saito suplex from Valentine. Back body drop. Both women were down at 9:00. World’s Strongest Slam from Valentine for two. Avalanche splash in the corner. Cannonball. Kick-out from Scott. Valentine found her offense limited due to her hurt arm. Scott grew frustrated. Scott wanted a ripcord… something… but couldn’t lift Valentine. Valentine ran into a codebreaker for the pin.

WINNER: Gia Scott in 12:13.

-Scott left while the cameras lingered on a beat-up Valentine limping to the back with referee assistance.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Conventional storytelling would have had Scott targeting the knee Valentine injured in their last match so her going after the arm instead was an interesting choice. Successful, though. Scott climbs to 1-4 in WWA while Valentine falls to 0-3, the new worst record in the promotion. The cameras focused more on Valentine in defeat than Scott picking up her first win, which would seem to be focusing us on the underdog babyface climb of Valentine going forward.)

-Backstage Alisha Edwards celebrated her victory. She’s hear to make an impact.

-Elsewhere backstage Gia Scott also celebrated. She finally got the win she deserved. Brooke Valentine showed up to offer a congratulatory handshake but Scott just reminded her she’s the greatest damn woman.

-Elsewhere elsewhere backstage Billie Starkz was found laid out.

-Holidead joined commentary for the main event. She didn’t appreciate Marino’s accusatory look and denied being the one who attacked Starkz.

(3) JANAI KAI vs. ASHLEY D’AMBOISE

D’Amboise peacocked early, which led Kai to chase her into the corner with some swings. Fast-paced offense sent D’Amboise on the defensive. D’Amboise came back aggressively and went after Kai’s leg like she threatened at the start of the show. Kai came back with a flurry of kicks but her right leg was hurting already. They traded running strikes. Michinoku Driver from D’Amboise. Dragon sleeper from Kai and D’Amboise tapped.

WINNER: Janai Kai in 8:50.

(Pageot’s Perspective: A brisk match with a sudden finish. D’Amboise had one of the best records in WWA coming into this. Both women are now 3-2 in singles. Your top competitors are now Holidead (3-0), Tasha Steelz (3-0), and Queen Aminata (3-1). The question remains where any of our winners go from here with no championships to pursue and nothing truly on the line.)

-Next week: it’s Janai Kai vs. Jordan Blade vs. Masha Slamovich.