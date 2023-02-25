2/24 AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT: Young Bucks vs. Aussie Open, Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightengale, Guevara vs. Andretti, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 24, 2023

RECORDED AT THE FOOTPRINT CENTER IN PHOENIX, ARIZ.

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired, and JR welcomed us to the show. He was joined by Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone.

(1) THE YOUNG BUCKS (w/Kenny Omega) vs. AUSSIE OPEN

Mark Davis and Matt Jackson kicked things off right from the start of the show. Davis and Fletcher quickly double teamed Matt as Fletcher became the legal man. Aussie Open double teamed Matt who tagged in Nick. Nick took out both opponents off the top rope. Matt and Nick worked together to knock Aussie Open out of the ring.

Nick and Davis worked as legal men in the ring until Matt helped Nick. Davis was able to take out both opponents with a double slam. Davis went for a pin but could only manage two. Young Bucks once again double teamed to take advantage of Aussie Open. Matt and Nick tried for a double cross body over the top but Aussie Open caught them and rammed the Bucks into one another. [c]

Don Callis was on commentary and noted his concern about The Elite facing House of Black. Davis landed a huge chest chop on Nick as Davis tagged in Fletcher. Nick hit a top rope hurricanrana on Fletcher. Matt tagged in and took it to Fletcher. Matt drove Davis to the outside, then slammed Fletcher to the mat. Matt went to the top and hit a cross body to the outside onto Davis. Matt went back to the top and nailed an elbow drop onto Fletcher for a close count.

Young Bucks double teamed Fletcher inside the ring, then nailed Davis on the apron. Nick hit a senton off the top onto Fletcher who kicked out of a pin attempt at two. Nick hit a face buster on Davis inside the ring but was caught in a brainbuster on the mat by Fletcher. Inside the ring, Matt was caught with a huge lariat by Davis. The crowd chanted “AEW.” Aussie Open double teamed Nick inside the ring.

Nick countered with a cutter and made the tag to Matt who was caught with a lariat by Davis. The Bucks regained control but missed the BTE Trigger and were caught in dual clotheslines by Aussie Open. All four men were down at this point. Nick and Fletcher were the legal men. Nick tagged in Matt as Nick was dragged to the outside. Matt went over the top to take out Davis as Nick did the same in Fletcher. Young Bucks were about to hit the Meltzer Driver as the lights went out. When they came back on, Fletcher had revered the move to take out Matt. Aussie Open double teamed Matt and hit their finish for a close count as Nick broke up the pin.

Aussie Open missed a double team move as Young Bucks hit a double superkick, then the BTE Trigger. Matt covered Fletcher for the win.

WINNERS: The Young Bucks in 16:30

– After the match, House of Black appeared and surrounded the ring, They were about to get into the ring as the lights went out again and they disappeared.

(Moynahan’s Take: Dang what a tag team match. Would love to see this one again with some storyline behind it and on a bigger stage. Let’s hope that turns out to be the case.)

– Lexy Nair was backstage with Best Friends who will have a second chance in the Casino Battle Royal. They were quickly attacked by Big Bill, Lee Moriarity, and The Gunns. [c]

– Orange Cassidy arrived on the scene with Danhausen to survey the scene of the attack.

(2) TONI STORM vs. WILLOW NIGHTINGALE

Storm attacked Willow right from the bell. Willow hit Storm with a series of short-arm clotheslines, then went for a pin attempt for two. Willow continued her offense until Storm slapped her across the face. Willow fought right back until Storm dug her fingers into Willow’s face. Storm hit the hip attack on Willow on the apron. Both women went to the outside as Storm continued her offensive onslaught. [c}

Willow missed a running cannonball in the corner, which allowed Storm to hit a hip attack for two. Willow took Storm down and finally hit the cannonball in the corner. Willow hit a DVD for a close two count. Saraya jumped to the apron to distract Willow, who pulled Sarata into the ring. Strom attacked Willow from behind and hit Storm Zero for the win.

WINNER: Toni Storm in 8:00

– After the match, Saraya pulled out the green spray paint but Ruby Soho hit the ring to drive Storm and Saray to the outside. Jamie Hayter arrived and ran after Saraya. Hayter caught Saraya on the apron and fought her to the back.

(Moynahan’s Take: Solid match but I’m not in favor of jobbing Willow out here.)

– The Acclaimed were interviewed backstage about their upcoming four-way tag title match on Revolution. Satnam Singh, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, and Jay Lethal attacked them.

– A video feature on Jade Cargil aired. She welcomed all comers for her TBS championship.

(3) LANCE ARCHER (w/Jake Roberts) vs. BRYCE SATURN

Archer attacked Saturn on the ramp before the match began. Archer hit a suplex, then a running elbow strike in the corner. Archer locked in a chokeslam but Saturn fought back until Archer hit him with a crossbody. Archer took our Saturn with a huge clothesline for the win.

WINNER: Lance Archer in 1:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Your Rampage Squash of the Week.)

– A video recap aired showing Keith Lee’s return. Swerve was shown making a challenge to Lee. [c]

– Mark Henry interviewed Action Andretti and Sammy Guevara in advance of their main event. Garcia said he’d make it his personal mission to make sure Sammy got the respect he deserves. Andretti said Sammy proved he was nothing but a punk coward. Henry announced that it was “time for the main event.”

– Orange Cassidy vs. Big Bill was announced for Dynamite. Stokely Hathway announced that Matt Hardy would face Hook on next week’s Dynamite for the FTW title. Toni Storm was also announced to face Riho, and the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match will include Takeshita, Ortiz, Komander, Action Andretti, Sammy Guevara, Powerhouse Hobbs, Eddie Kingston, and AR Fox.

(4) SAMMY GUEVARA (w/Daniel Garcia) vs. ACTION ANDRETTI

Andretti went for a pin attempt right from the start. Sammy was thrown to the outside as Andretti kept the offensive on. Andretti was thrown to the crowd but he came right back by hitting a springboard off the barrier onto Sammy. Both men went back inside the ring and Andretti hit a falcon arrow for a close count. Both men went to the outside again as Sammy drove Andretti to the barrier. Andretti reversed a suplex attempt on the floor, then hit a 450 splash off the apron. [c]

Andretti missed a split-legged moonsault which allowed Sammy to follow up with a spike to the mat for a close count. Samy missed a move off the top, which allowed Andretti to nail a springboard kick off the ropes for two. Andretti tried for the GTH but Sammy countered. The two exchanged elbow strikes to the delight of the crowd until Andretti hit a few knee strikes. Andretti countered with a Spanish Fly into a near fall. Andretti hit a springboard senton for a close count, then hit a shotgun dropkick. Andretti went for a top rope move but Garcia nailed him with a clothesline. Sammy hit GTH for the win.

(Moynahan’s Take: Awesome main event, especially post-commercial.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A solid episode of Rampage, but nothing earth shattering that you need to go out of your way to watch. That’s kind of telling with less than two weeks away from the Revolution PPV. Go out of your way to watch the opening match first, then the main event if time allows. Until next week, stay safe everyone!