2/24 IMPACT WRESTLING NO SURRENDER PPV RESULTS: Alexander vs. Rich Swann for Impact Title, Mickie James vs. Slamovich for Knockouts Title, Bullet Club vs. Time Machine, more

IMPACT WRESTLING NO SURRENDER 2023 REPORT

FEBRUARY 24, 2023

LAS VEGAS, NEV. AT SAM’S TOWN

AIRED LIVE ON IMPACT PLUS & FITE TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

COUNTDOWN TO NO SURRENDER

(A) Gisele Shaw (w/Jai Vidal) beat Deonna Purrazzo (Shaw won due to interference from Savannah Evans)

(B) Jonathan Gresham beat “Speedball” Mike Bailey

MAIN SHOW

-Video featuring scenes from Las Vegas and the stars of Impact Wrestling.

-Rich Swann and Josh Alexander were each shown arriving at the building earlier today.

-Santino Marella got in the ring. He welcomed everyone to No Surrender and said they were thrilled to be in Las Vegas. He talked about the last time he was in Vegas and woke up in an orange jumpsuit and he had to explain to his wife. He got back on track and introduced his first signing as director of authority, Frankie Kazarian.

(1) FRANKIE KAZARIAN vs. KON (w/The Design & Callihan)

Santino joined Hannifan and Rehwoldt on commentary. Deaner stood on the stage while Kon, Angels, and Callihan walked to the ring. Kon charged at the bell, but Kaz avoided him and came back with punches and chops. Kaz used his speed to get the upper hand. Kaz clotheslined Kon over the top rope. They brawled on the floor. Back in the ring, Kon used power moves to hold the advantage. Kon flung Kaz over the top rope. Kaz caught Kon coming back in the ring and mounted a comeback. Fans chanted for Kaz.

Kaz gav Kon a reverse DDT for a two count. Kaz gave Kon a series of punches. Kon gave Kaz a series of elbows. Kon went to the top rope, but was met by Kaz. Kon knocked Kaz off the ropes, but missed a diving headbutt. Kaz rolled up Kon for a two count. Kaz went for the chicken wing. Angels got on the ring apron, but Kaz knocked him off. Callihan accidentally hit Kon with a chair. Fans chanted “You F***ed up”. Kaz caught Kon with a cutter and got the pin.

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian in 10:00.

Deaner went to ringside and was furious with Callihan.

(D.L.’s Take: Good, fast paced match that was better than I thought it would be. Nice start to the show.)

-Gia Miller (sporting a new blonde hair color) interviewed Brian Myers. He said he would go into tonight’s match and do what he does best. He said he was re-focusing on the World Title. He said he hopes tonight that Moose makes a fool out of Joe Hendry.

-Video package on the Death Dollz/The Hex feud.

(2) DEATH DOLLZ (Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka w/Rosemary)(c) vs. THE HEX (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) — Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Title match

Kay and Taya threw punches right at the bell. The Hex double teamed Taya. Jessicka gave Marti a series of punches and decked Kay as well. Kay tripped Jessicka from the outside. Marti stomped Jessicka. The Hex double teamed Jessicka. Kay rubbed her behind on Jessicka. Kay took Jessicka to the mat and stomped her. Marti choked Jessicka in the corner while the referee was distracted holding back Taya. Kay chopped Jessicka. Jessicka returned the chops, but Kay quickly regained the advantage. Marti stomped Jessicka.

Taya and Kay tagged in at the same time and fought. Taya took Kay down and followed with Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Taya missed an elbow but recovered and stomped Kay for a two count. Taya took on the Hex by herself. Kay got a two count on Taya. Taya powerbombed Kay. Marti and Jessicka tagged in. All four traded moves. Jessicka gave Kay a choke bomb. Jessicka gave Marti a Sick Driver and got the pin.

WINNERS: Death Dollz in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: I enjoyed this match. The Hex make good opponents for the Death Dollz, so I hope they stick around. However with this definitive result, perhaps this is one and done.)

-Video package on the Joe Hendry/Moose feud

(3) JOE HENDRY (c) vs. MOOSE — Impact Wrestling Digital Media Title match

Joe took the mic before the match. Fans chanted “We believe”. Joe noted they were in Sin City. He said he saw a lot of sins, including bodies being buried in the desert and grannies gambling away money in the casino. He said the fans could still believe in him. Fans chanted along. Moose attacked Hendry before the bell and choked Hendry with his ring jacket. Moose wore pink boots and no knee pads. He threw various weapons in the ring, including a game console, a keyboard, and a chair. Hendry attacked Moose when he returned to the ring.

Hendry hit Moose with the keyboard to cheers. Hendry threw Moose out of the ring and they fought on the floor. Hendry threw Moose into a post. Moose threw Hendry through a table. Fans chanted for Moose. Back in the ring, Moose had the upper hand. Moose flipped off Hendry. Hendry attacked Moose with the game console. Hendry brought a little remote control car into the ring. Moose kicked it out of the ring. Hendry spun and slammed Moose, followed by the Trust Fall. Hendry brought out a bigger remote control car. The car failed to run, so Hendry threw it into Moose’s crotch.

Moose threw Hendry into a chair in the corner. Moose gave Hendry a Sky High for a two count. Moose brought a black bag in the ring and poured it out. It contained keyboard keys. Moose slammed Hendry into them. Hendry superplexed Moose into the keys. Hendry threw a gaming chair into the ring. Hendry hit Moose with the chair, followed by a pop-up powerbomb into the keys. Hendry put virtual glasses on Moose and Moose started dancing. Club music played on the big screen and it segued into the goofy Moose song from TV a few weeks ago.

Moose got mad and charged Hendry, who moved. Hendry gave Moose a cutter into the keys for a two count. Moose kicked Hendry low and got a two count. Moose went for a spear but Moose turned into a takedown for a two count. Moose tried to pin Hendry, but Hendry reversed it and pulled the tights to get the pin.

WINNER: Joe Hendry in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good match and clever use of weapons. Hendry’s stock rose by hanging toe to toe with Moose. With that said, I think it’s about time for Moose to move on to something more substantial.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Mickie James. Gia mentioned that Jordynne Grace would get a rematch, but tonight Mickie would face Masha Slamovich. Mickie said that tonight she would go against the poison that she brought into Impact. She said she was focused on Masha. She said the Last Rodeo might be over, but the era of her as the Knockouts champion was just starting.

-Video package on the Bully Ray/Tommy Dreamer feud.

BUSTED OPEN LIVE SEGMENT

Dave Lagreca hosted the segment. He noted that Bully Ray won the Beat the Clock challenge so he will get to speak first. Dreamer and Bully got in the ring. Lars Frederiksen of Rancid was shown in the crowd. Lagreca said they both have sixty seconds to speak. Fans booed before Bully spoke. Let’s not draw this out any longer than we have to. Bully waited before saying anything and finally just said “I’m sorry”. Dreamer talked about their mothers being in the hospital and complained about Bully just saying “I’m sorry”. Bully said he agreed that he said a lot of horrible things and they should get rid of the time restraint (no!).

Bully said they should just speak freely. He said that Dreamer’s mom had always been good to him. He said he watched the NWO documentary on Sunday and talked about Kevin Nash crying because it was the first interview he had done without Scott Hall. He chastised the fans for booing him. He compared himself and Dreamer to Hall and Nash. He said if something happened to Dreamer he would be at his funeral and would probably carry the casket. He said for the benefit of Impact, Busted Open, and their friendship, he said they should be on the same page. He said he was done. He didn’t want to be in a position where his best friend in wrestling died and they didn’t make amends.

Dreamer said he was proud of Bully for admitting it and he appreciated it. Bully threw coffee in Dreamer’s face. Bully knocked Lagreca down with a chair. Bully hit Dreamer with a container. Bully stood over Dreamer and taunted him. Fans chanted “asshole”. Bully’s music played and he left. He taunted the commentary team and Dave Penzer on the way out.

(D.L.’s Take: I’ve never listened to Busted Open Radio, but this was not a compelling argument for me to start. It was unnecessary to bring the emotional Kevin Nash moment from the documentary into this for a lame angle.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Rich Swann. Swann talked about waiting two years for this opportunity. Steve Maclin approached and said that he hoped Swann wins, because he already beat him once. Swann said he was focused on his title match and nothing would throw him off his game. He said if Maclin wins the contender’s match, that would give him more motivation to win the title.

(5) BRIAN MYERS vs. HEATH vs. PCO vs. STEVE MACLIN

This was a number one contender’s match for the Impact World Title. PCO now has bolts in his neck. PCO was attacked immediately by the other three wrestlers. PCOI knocked everyone back and clotheslined Maclin over the top rope. Heath and Myers went at it in the ring. Heath threw Myers over the top. Heath did a dive from the apron on the pile. Myers pulled Heath out of the ring. Maclin dove on them. PCO did a moonsault from the top rope to the floor on the pile. PCO gave Maclin a neckbreaker on the ramp, followed by a legdrop.

PCO threw Myers into the steps. Myers backdropped PCO off the steps. Maclin and Myers gave PCO a back suplex on the ramp. Myers and Maclin kicked PCO under the ring. Maclin gave Heath a back elbow and a back breaker for a two count. Heath threw Maclin out of the ring. Myers got a two count on Heath. Myers gave Heath a flatliner. PCO emerged from under the ring. PCO did a dive on Myers outside the ring. Heath got a flurry of offense on Maclin. PCO did a dive on Maclin. Myers speared Heath for a two count.

PCO splashed Myers and gave him a reverse DDT. PCO gave Myers a PCOsault. Eddie Edwards ran in the ring and hit PCO with a shovel. Referees came out to get Eddie to the back. Heath gave Myers a Wake Up Call. Maclin got his finisher on Heath for the pin.

WINNER: Steve Maclin in 10:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A really good fast paced match with lots of action. Maclin will do well in the role of number one contender.)

-Trey Miguel walked to the stage. He complained about not being on the card. He said if AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, or AJ Styles was the X Division champion they wouldn’t have forgotten to put him on the show. He mocked PCO and PCO chokeslammed Trey on the apron, followed by a clothesline.

-Rich Swann and Josh Alexander were shown warming up backstage.

-Video package on the Bullet Club/Time Machine feud.

(6) TIME MACHINE (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin & Kushida) vs. BULLET CLUB (Chris Bey & Ace Austin & Kenta)

Kenta and Kushida started the match. Kushida took Kenta down and put him in an armbar. They traded the advantage afterwards. Bey tagged in and faced Kushida. Shelley and Kushida double teamed Bey. Shelley chopped Bey. Bey gave Shelley a double foot stomp. Ace worked on Shelley’s arm. Ace used a playing card to cut between Shelley’s fingers. Sabin and Ace battled back and forth. Time Machine triple teamed Ace, then triple teamed Bey and Kenta. Kushida put Ace in a headscissor. Sabin put Ace in a leglock.

Shelley put Ace in a submission. Time Machine triple teamed Ace in the corner. Ace fought out of the corner and made the tag to Ace. Ace and Bey did dives to the outside. Kenta teased a dive, but marched outside and beat up Kushida. In the ring, Bullet Club got the heat on Kushida. Kushida gave Kenta a Pele kick. Sabin and Bey tagged in. Sabin ran wild. Sabin caught Ace and Bey with a crossbody block from the top rope. Sabin did a dive on Kenta on the outside. Kushida did a dive on Bey. Back in the ring, Time Machine triple teamed Bey.

Sabin got a two count on Bey. Sabin accidentally kicked Shelley. Sabin accidentally kicked Kushida. Kenta kicked and dropkicked Sabin. Kenta stomped Sabin from the top rope and got a two count. Sabin rolled up Kenta for a two count. Sabin gave Kenta a brainbuster. Bey and Ace double teamed Sabin and got a two count. Sabin gave Ace a tornado DDT. Kushida gave Ace a springboard elbow. All six wrestlers exchanged moves. Time Machine triple teamed Ace. Kushida did a moonsault on Ace. Ace pinned Sabin with a backslide.

WINNERS: Bullet Club in 19:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A super match that was all action. Everyone had a chance to shine and looked great. The finish was out of nowhere.)

-Video package on the Mickie James/Masha Slamovich feud.

(7) MICKIE JAMES (c) vs. MASHA SLAMOVICH — Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title match

They did a Tale of the Tape before the match. Dave Penzer did the in-ring introductions. Mickie put Masha in a chinlock. Masha put Mickie in an armlock. Mickie sent Masha to the mat and got a two count. Mickie worked on Masha’s arm. Mickie came back with a knee and sleeper. Mickie kicked Masha. Mickie went for the DDT, but Masha sent her throat first into the top rope. Fans booed Masha. Masha took Mickie down by the hair and kicked her. Masha licked Mickie’s face, so Mickie bit Masha’s tongue.

Masha put Mickie in an armlock. Mickie made a comeback with chops. Masha kicked Mickie. Masha slugged Mickie with her forearm. Mickie caught Masha with an elbow and a rana. Masha dropkicked Mickie out of the ring. Masha dove on Mickie to the outside. Back in the ring, Masha got a two count. They exchanged punches. Mickie gave Masha a series of kicks and a flapjack. They fought on the top rope. Mickie delivered the Thesz Press from the top rope for a two count. Mickie decked Masha and got a two count.

Masha got a sitdown piledriver on Mickie and got a two count. Masha punched and kicked Mickie. Mickie caught Masha’s leg and turned it into a single leg Boston Crab. Masha reached the ropes to break the hold. Masha put Mickie in a sleeper but they rolled into the ropes. Masha had to break by the five count. Masha gave Mickie a running boot. Mickie managed to roll up Masha and get the pin.

WINNER: Mickie James in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Excellent match and these two worked really well together.)

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt plugged the Sacrifice show, Multiverse United, and Rebellion.

-Video package on the Josh Alexander/Rich Swann feud.

(8) JOSH ALEXANDER (c) vs. RICH SWANN — Impact Wrestling World Title match

This match received a Tale of the Tape and in-ring introductions from Dave Penzer as well. Alexander offered a handshake, but Swann declined and said he would do it after the match. Alexander took Swann down and put him in an armlock. Swann battled back but got bodyslammed. They faced off and Swann slapped Alexander. They had an exchange and Swann took Alexander to the mat in an armlock. Swann dropkicked Alexander. Swann chopped Alexander. Alexander slapped Swann. Swann kicked Alexander. Alexander went for an ankle lock, but Swann kicked him, then did a flip on him on the floor.

Back in the ring, Swann kicked Alexander in the back. Swann put Alexander in a chinlock. Alexander suplexed Swann. Alexander backdropped Swann. Alexander chopped Swann. They fought on the floor and exchanged strikes. Back in the ring, Alexander stomped Swann and gave him a back elbow. They exchanged punches and slaps. Alexander splashed Swann in the corner and kicked him. Swann came back with a clothesline. Swann delivered punches and kicks and clotheslined Alexander over the top rope. They traded punches and kicks. Swann did a splash from the second rope to the floor.

Back in the ring, Swann did a rolling splash on Alexander for a two count. Alexander gave Swann a series of German suplexes. Swann made a comeback with kicks and a reverse rana for a two count. Alexander splashed Swann as he was about to bounce into the ropes. Alexander missed a moonsault from the top rope. Fans chanted for Swann. Swann chopped and slapped Alexander. Swann kicked him in the head. Alexander put Swann in an ankle lock, but Swann kicked him off. Swann kicked Alexander and suplexed him for a two count. Alexander rolled up Swann for a two count.

Alexander got the C-4 Spike on Swann, but Swann rolled out of the ring. Alexander rolled Swann back in the ring and stomped him. Alexander slammed Swann on the apron. Fans chanted “Let’s go, Swann”. Swann fought back with kicks. He hit the Phoenix splash, but Alexander kicked out. Swann missed a second splash and Alexander put him in an ankle lock. Swann fought out of it with punches, but Alexander held on. Swann came back with punches and knocked the head gear off Alexander.

Alexander fought back with chops and kicks. They traded slaps and punches. Swann got the cutter on Alexander, but Alexander kicked out of the pin attempt at two. Alexander gave Swann a piledriver and the C-4 Spike and got the pin.

WINNER: Josh Alexander in 26:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A super match all the way through, but really picked up at the end. Both played subtle heel at points in the match. The fans were really into it and wanted to see a Swann title win.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Really good show from top to bottom. Highlights were the main event, the Knockouts title match and the 6-man. The tasteless and predictable Busted Open segment left a bad taste in my mouth and brought things down a notch. But the final matches, especially the excellent main event, made this a hit overall.)