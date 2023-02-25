News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #214 (2-15-93) of the PWTorch including Bill Watts resigns from WCW, how Hank Aaron was involved, who’s replacing Watts, WWF lawsuits, SuperBrawl III preview, more (131 min.)

February 25, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the fifty-eighth episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #214 of the PWTorch including news on Bill Watts resigning from WCW, how it went down and how Hank Aaron played a role, what happens with WCW from here, news on WWF lawsuits, a preview of SuperBrawl III, the week’s trivia, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

