FREE PODCAST 2/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado: Sami confronts Jimmy, outrage over Kofi beating Knight, Dominik love, Rey-Kross, on-site report, live callers (171 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown beginning with thoughts the show-closing Bloodline segment with Sami Zayn confronting Jimmy Uso. Then they talk with an on-site correspondent detailing what it was like in the arena. From there they cover other topics with live callers and emails including Dominik shining on the mic, outrage over Kofi Kingston being booked to beat L.A. Knight, the latest confusion of Bray Wyatt’s storyline and character, Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross, and more.

