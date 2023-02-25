FREE PODCAST 2/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom celebrate rise of Dominik & Ripley & Omos, plus McNeill’s interview with Shelly Martinez (183 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s PWTorch Dailycast Saturday Double-Feature, first up is “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” with Tom Colohue and Nick Barbati. Nick and Tom celebrate the elevation of Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Omos as we head into a WrestleMania that will heavily feature all three.

Then we jump back ten years (2-20-2013) to PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill interviewing former WWE and TNA women’s wrestler Shelly Martinez. Topics include fantasy dream singles and tag matches, the latest on Kevin Thorn, what separates WWE stars from the tip-top main-event WWE stars, whether WWE or TNA treats women’s wrestling better, Shelly bumping for “Charlie Chaplin” in the Hoodslam promotion, various Hoodslam stories, WrestleMania Weekend appearances for PWS, road stories in California, her future in wrestling, other projects, and more! Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, McNeill is joined by PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell to discuss the big news of the day including Jack Swagger’s arrest and Raw TV ratings, plus Live Events Center.

