FREE PODCAST 2/25 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Matt Hardy talks backstage Rumble and WrestleMania stories, Hennig, Rock-Punk, Jeff signing with TNA, more (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (February 2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews Matt Hardy. They discuss the health of the indy scene, what is being done well and not so well these days, plus his reaction to immersing himself in ROH and the indy scene in recent months. Also, live caller questions on a range of topics including people who have been inspired by Matt through online messages and interaction. In the VIP Aftershow, Hardy answers email questions including backstage stories on Curt Hennig (Hennig’s final match before his death was against Matt), the Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania. He also reacts to the breaking news that his brother Jeff has signed a long-term deal with TNA. Why did Jeff sign with TNA? Does this mean he won’t go back to WWE? Great insight into Jeff’s decision from his brother, plus Matt’s thoughts on Jeff’s lifestyle changes.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO