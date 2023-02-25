FREE PODCAST 2/25 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (2-20-2018) Keller & Hawkins talk Gauntlet match for the ages, what did this night do for Seth, Cena’s noteworthy interview, Rousey possibilities, callers, emails, on-site correspondent (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Raw Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (2-20-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by guest cohost Cameron Hawkins from the PWTorch East Coast Coast to discuss Raw including the Gauntlet match for the ages, what did this night do for Seth Rollins, John Cena’s noteworthy interview, Ronda Rousey possibilities, all with a mix of live callers, email questions, and a conversation with our on-site correspondent Brian Alston.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://go.factor75.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply