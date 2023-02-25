FREE PODCAST 2/25 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (2-20-2018) Keller & Hawkins talk Gauntlet match for the ages, what did this night do for Seth, Cena’s noteworthy interview, Rousey possibilities, callers, emails, on-site correspondent (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Raw Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (2-20-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by guest cohost Cameron Hawkins from the PWTorch East Coast Coast to discuss Raw including the Gauntlet match for the ages, what did this night do for Seth Rollins, John Cena’s noteworthy interview, Ronda Rousey possibilities, all with a mix of live callers, email questions, and a conversation with our on-site correspondent Brian Alston.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO