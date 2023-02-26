VIP AUDIO 2/26 – Bonus Point w/Tom Stoup: Karl Fredericks debuts as Eddy Thorpe, “Trickin’ Ain’t Easy” episodes 2-4, Lola Vice progress report, more (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Bonus Point, Tom Stoup covers February 2023 in WWE Developmental news and analysis including:
- Black History Month community outreach
- Next-In-Line signees at the Royal Rumble
- Reviews of episodes 2, 3, & 4 of “Trickin’ Ain’t Easy”
- Blake Howard joining Byron Saxton on Level Up commentary
- Upcoming Campus Rush dates
- Amari Miller injury announcement and update
- Ivy Nile wrestling for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling
- Chris Gerard (FKA Oney Lorcan) becoming a full time WWE Performance Center coach
- Coconut Loop house shows incl. Lola Vice title match, Ava Raine physicality, more
- Level Up progress reports on Oba Femi, Myles Borne, Scrypts, Tank Ledger, Lash Legend, Eddy Thorpe (FKA Karl Fredericks), and Lola Vice
- Further items on Guru Raaj, Brady Booker, Rickssen Opont, Skylor Clinton, Dragon Lee, Jason Cade, Boa, Secretary G, Adrain Jaoude, Karrion Kross, Chase U, Beau Morris, Hayden Pittman, Bryson Montana, Dante Chen, Javier Bernal, Axiom, Dani Palmer, and Kale Dixon
