2/27 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Damage CTRL vs. Becky & Lita, Lesnar addresses Omos challenge, Miz TV goes Hollywood

WWE RAW TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 27, 2023

GRAND RAPID, MICH. AT VAN ANDEL ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Forever, Together,” they went backstage to show Lita and Becky Lynch chatting in the back as Kevin Patrick plugged their shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles. He then threw to a three minute video package on the happenings on Smackdown with Sami Zayn and the Usos.

-Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa made their way to the ring. Corey Graves said all they can do from the outside is speculate on what’s going on within The Bloodline. He said famlies fight and have disagreements, but most families don’t have Sami sewing seeds of dissent. Jimmy said, “Grand Rapids, the Bloodline is now in your city!” He said he has seen the posts and the tweets about problems within The Bloodline. He said families fight all the time, though. Fans began chanting “Sami! Sami!” Solo stood stoically with his arms crossed as Jimmy talked about Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble and Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber coming up short and then said “your boy Cody Rhodes” at WrestleMania won’t “get one on your Tribal Chief” either. Jimmy said The Tribal Chief will be on Smackdown on Friday. He said he and Solo are there to remind everyone who runs Raw. The Street Profits’ music interrupted and he made his way out.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins came out and had some words for Jimmy and Solo. Ford began sarcastically wondering where Jey Uso was. He said it’s understandable he’s not there because it’s tiring trying to keep the Bloodline together. “You have some nerve showing up on our show,” Ford said. Jimmy said he should keep the Tribal Chief’s name out of his mouth. “Or what?” asked Dawkins. They brawled and then cut to a break. [c]

(1) THE BLOODLINE (Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa) vs. THE STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

They cut to a break after a few minutes of action. [c]

Late in the match, Solo landed a superkick and a Samoan Spike on Dawkins for the pin.

WINNERS: Jimmy & Solo in 12:00.

-After the match, Solo put a chair up against Ford in the corner and charged, but Kevin Owens showed up for the save, blocking Solo as he charged. He gave Jimmy a stunner and bailed out. KO’s music played. Graves said this isn’t over yet.

-The announcers threw to a clip of Brock Lesnar giving Bobby Lashley a low-blow. Graves called it a rare sign of desperation from Lesnar. Patrick said that’s the last time they saw Lesnar. Then they replayed MVP calling Lesnar a coward because he realized he couldn’t escape Bobby Lashley’s Hurt Lock. Omos walked into the picture. MVP challenged Lesnar to show up this week answer the challenge. Graves said they’ll find out later in the MVP Lounge. [c]

-MVP Lounge: Brock made his ring entrance. He was smiling and slapping fans’ hands. He sat on the couch and got relaxed as MVP’s remixed entrance theme played. He walked out with a mic in hand. Graves said he was lacking the “abundance of swag” in his stride they usually see. MVP said when he invited him to accept the challenge, he envisioned it differently. Lesnar apologized to MVP for being early. “But please join me, if you wish,” Lesnar said. MVP said he’s fine where he is. Lesnar said he has no beef with him. He said he’s all about business. Fans chanted, “Suplex City!”

MVP entered the ring when Lesnar promised no suplexes. Lesnar told MVP to do what he does best and hype the prospective fight. MVP touted Lesnar’s dominance. “However, Brock Lesnar, you had your hands full with Bobby Lashley.” He said he thinks he can have his way with Omos when he couldn’t even handle Lashley. He said The Beast can destroy any man, but a giant will subdue and conquer a best. He said he can suplex and F5 any man, but he “can’t do that to a Nigerian Giant named Omos.”

Lesnar smiled and stood and said it gave him goosebumps. He gave MVP a high-five for the pitch. “I accept your challenge,” Lesnar said. MVP said, “So we have some business.” He said they should shake on it and drink on it. Lesnar pointed at the WrestleMania sign and announced, ring announcer style, a Lesnar vs. Omos match. MVP shook his hand. MVP said for this occasion he will pop a bottle of champagne. Lesnar said if they’re going to have a toast, he wants to drink the good stuff. He pulled out a flask. Lesnar swigged from it and winced, then let out a “wooo!” MVP said he’d rather toast with the champagne. Fans booed. Lesnar insisted on the flask. “You aren’t going to make me drink alone, are you?” Lesnar said. MVP said he’d never dream of such a thing. He asked Lesnar what’s in the flask. Lesnar said, “Where I come from, we call that White Lightening.” MVP swigged quite a bit and then winced and sprayed it out in Lesnar’s face accidentally. Fans chanted, “You f—ed up!” Lesnar wiped it out of his eyes with his denim vest. MVP offered a rag to Lesnar to wipe up. Graves said they can smell the drink from their table. lesnar then gave MVP an F5.

(Keller’s Analysis: That dashes the hopes of those who wanted a different match than Lesnar vs. Omos. The segment was fun, though. Lesnar was really good, and this was the most MVP has had a chance to shine in a while.)

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Lita and Becky backstage. She asked how they prepared for the match later. Lita talked about being in the ring with legends. She said teaming with Becky is a bucket list check. Becky said it’s been a secret bucket list item for a while to win the tag titles. She said she doesn’t play well with others, but there is no woman she respects more than Lita. She said if Bayley gets involved, they’ll take care of her too.

-They showed Cody Rhodes backstage heading to the ring, smiling and fist-bumping backstage workers on his way. [c]

(2) CODY RHODES vs. CHAD GABLE (w/Otis)

Cody made his ring entrance first. Then Otis and Gable. They wrestled for a few minutes before a break. [c]

Back from the break, Cody ducked a charging Gable and landed a snap powerslam. He followed with a Disaster Kick for a near fall.

[HOUR TWO]

Graves said Cody took this match because he’s a believer in the “iron sharpens iron” mentality. He applied a figure-four. Gable reached the bottom rope to force a break. Gable made a comeback. Cody fired back with hard chops. Cody hip tossed Gable over the top rope to ringside. Gable called for Otis, but Cody dove through the ropes and tackled him. Otis at ringside had his back turned and he was staring off. Patrick asked what he was looking at. Cody threw Gable into the ring. Cody then walked up to Otis and joined him in scoping for women in the crowd. Cody then tossed Otis into the crowd. Back in the ring, Cody ducked Gable and delivered a Cody Cutter off the second rope. He then delivered a Crossroads for the pin. Graves said Cody took the match to test himself.

WINNER: Cody in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. The story was that Cody is wrestling when he doesn’t need to because he’s wanting to stay sharp. This seemed like a step toward Gable getting fed up with Otis leading to their break up.)

-After the match, Cody said he has yet to stand in the ring with his WrestleMania opponent, but he’s glad to hear Reigns will be at Smackdown this Friday “because I will be too.”

-Graves and Patrick reacted as a graphic showed Cody and Reigns and the Smackdown logo.

-Byron Saxton interviewed Baron Corbin backstage. He interrupted Corbin (again) when he was told to catch up with Owens. Corbin complained in the background as Saxton asked Owens if he’s worried about consequences for what he did earlier. KO said all he wants is to see The Bloodline fall and he won’t stop until he gets what he wants. He said he doesn’t need or want help doing that. He then walked away.

-A WrestleMania Hollywood video aired with a spoof on “Titanic” with Montez Ford and Bianca Belair. When Ford tried to take a selfie, he dropped his phone in the ocean. Belair asked Ford if he was backed up in the cloud and he said no. [c]

-The Judgment Day were gathered backstage. As clips aired from Smackdown of the Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross match, Dominik Mysterio said he showed the world last Friday that his dad is a loser who does nothing in the ring just like he was as a father. He said on Friday, Rhea Ripley has a match against Liv Morgan and he’ll be by her side. He said at the end of the day, Rey won’t do anything about him being there. He said he’s in ex-con Dom’s prison now. Ripley said she didn’t need to say a word to Charlotte because no matter what anyone says, her fate is seals and Charlotte will lose to her at WrestleMania. Finn Balor then said Edge doesn’t get to decide when it’s over. “It’s over when I say it’s over,” he insisted. He said Edge is playing checkers while he is playing chess.

-They cut to Otis who was pacing and looked distressed outside the trainer’s office. The Maximum Male Models (Mace and Mansoor) with Maxxine Dupri showed up. Dupri said she’d love to be in his corner if he had a match later. Otis eagerly asked Adam Pearce to give him a match.

-Asuka’s ring entrance took place. [c]

(3) ASUKA vs. CARMELLA

Graves said Carmella has been preparing at home all week for this match, and although she’s defeated Asuka because, this is the most dangerous version of her yet. Carmella took over a few minutes in when she ducked a charging Asuka who then fell through the ropes. Carmella then superkicked Asuka as they cut to a break. [c]

After the break, Carmella rolled up Asuka, but Asuka reversed Carmella into an armbar for a verbal submission.

WINNER: Asuka in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The match was pretty good throughout.)

-Afterward, Asuka yelled some apparent gibberish on the mic. Bianca Belair walked out and asked if she was asking for her. She said she didn’t understand her, but she thinks she heard her mention her name and she doesn’t like her tone. Belair reminded Asuka that she is the EST of WWE and you can’t spell WrestleMania without E-S-T. Carmella charged into both of them and knocked them over, then retreated while yelling that she’s the best.

-The announcers hyped Miz TV later.

-Piper Niven began her ring entrance. [c]

(4) PIPER NIVEN vs. CANDICE LERAE

Nikki Cross wandered to ringside. The announcers wondered what she was doing there. A graphic hyped Lashley vs. Elias later. Niven landed a running senton for a near fall. When LeRae attempted a comeback, Niven knocked her off the second rope to the floor. Niven threw LeRae back into the ring, then threw Cross into the ringside barricade. Back in the ring, Niven smiled down at Cross writhing in pain. LeRae rolled up Niven for the win. Graves said LeRae was overpowered, but she received what appeared to an inadvertent assist from Cross.

WINNER: LeRae in 3:00.

-Saxton interviewed Johnny Gargano backstage. He said Otis challenged him to a match. The Judgment Day barged in. Gargano said they’re a group going through a goth phase who can’t fight on their own. Damien Priest said he laid him out in the Chamber and he’s getting the urge to lay him out again. Balor said if Otis doesn’t end him tonight, he’ll finish him off himself next week. Gargano said, “Sounds delicious. I’ll finish you off next week.”

-Miz made his ring entrance. [c]

-Miz TV: Miz said he promised to reveal tonight what his wife’s anniversary gift was last week. He said she is the gift that keeps on giving. He said she’s given him two beautiful daughters and unconditional support. He said to help him announce his news, he wants to introduce the Host of WrestleMania to help. He looked at the big screen and then revealed a graphic of himself. He said he is tonight’s Miz TV guest and he is the host of WrestleMania. He said it will be bigger than the Golden Globes and the Oscars and took digs at Logan Paul for being a YouTube star, not a Hollywood movie star. “Wait until you see what I have in store for WrestleMania,” he said. He said it will go viral and will be buzz-worthy. He began listing the scheduled matches. Seth Rollins interrupted and swaggered and swayed to the ring as fans sang his song.

Miz protested Seth stealing his moment. Seth said Miz was being a bit of jerk tonight so he had to stomp him three times last week because he was being “a B-hole.” Miz said he’s not a B-type of person, he’s an A-type of person. Seth said, “So you’re saying you’re an A…” at which point Miz interrupted again and insisted that’s not what he was saying.

[HOUR THREE]

Seth said he didn’t mean to ruin his moment, but he had a favor to ask. He said he’s been trying to get a hold of Logan Paul, but it’s been difficult. Miz said Logan is Seth’s problem. He called Seth “a goofball in a stupid jacket.” Seth superkicked Miz. Seth then picked up Miz’s phone and opened Miz’s eyes and unlocked his phone with face recognition. Seth laughed and then found Logan’s contact information and called him. Logan said, “Miz, stop calling me.” The camera showed Logan on the phone as Seth said, “Surprise!” Seth said Miz is a little out of commission. He took a dig at Logan’s brother Jake losing his last fight. Seth invited Logan to join m=him on Raw next week. Logan said he’d love to see him run his mouth when they’re standing face to face. Seth said, “One more thing. Bye bye, bitch.”

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a lot of grating obnoxiousness packed into a single segment. Seth’s laugh gets old pretty fast when he turns it up to the level he did here.)

-Kelley approached Damage CTRL backstage. Bayley said she’s glad Becky and Lita are confident, but they’ve proven they’re better against phony teams before. She said they’re the greatest champions in WWE. She told Kelley to “go tell those idiots that.” Austin Theory walked up to Kelley as she was about to send it back to Graves and Patrick. Theory said he’s the greatest champion in WWE. He said he’s a little shocked he’s not being talked about more. He said John Cena returns next week, but the thing is, they like the hustle, loyalty, and respect, but he’s proven he can do all those things. He made his case that he’s hustled and shown loyalty. He said he has a lot of respect for Cena which is why he’s going to look him in the face next week and give him all the respect he deserves. He said all he’ll ask is that he gives him the same respect back.

-Bobby Lashley began his ring entrance. [c]

-They aired highlights of the Firefly Funhouse from Smackdown last Friday.

(5) BOBBY LASHLEY vs. ELIAS

They showed Rick Boogs taking notes backstage. Elias caught Lashley with a running high knee at ringside. Back in the ring, Lashley gave Elias a flatliner and a spear followed by a Hurt Lock.

WINNER: Lashley in under 2:00.

-Lashley said he’s not in a good mood because Lashley resorted to a low blow rather than tapping out to the Hurt Lock. He said because he proved his dominance over Lesnar, he gets Bray playing “kid games” with him. He said he doesn’t play little kid games. He told Bray to keep his name out of his mouth or he will hurt him. He dropped the mic. As Lashley made his way up the ramp, a video aired on the screen with Bray doing a rap exercise video with Lashley spliced in. It was called “Do the Muscleman dance.” Lashley stared as Wyatt mocked Lashley’s posing and workouts. Then Bray got sinister and the screen shifted to Bray saying, “You should run!” Lashley snarled and finished his return to the back. Graves asked, “What the hell was that?”

-Backstage, Cheslea Green told Adam Peace she went to Ottawa, Illinois instead of Ottawa, Canada and it was awful. She asked how she was supposed to know there’s an Ottawa in Canada. Pearce said she is from Canada and it says Ottawa, Canada on her ticket. Carmella walked in. Pearce said he had a call to take, but first he booked a match between them next week. He left and they introduced themselves to each other and complimented each other’s outfits.

-Otis made his ring entrance, accompanied by the Maximum Male Models. [c]

(6) OTIS (w/MMM) vs. JOHNNY GARGANO

When Mace grabbed Gargano at ringside, Dexter Lumis rose from the front row and grabbed him from behind. He screamed and Mansoor intervened. Gargano superkicked Mansoor, then got in Gargano got in Maxxine’s face. Otis yelled down at Gargano. Gargano attacked him and then landed a leaping DDT for the win.

WINNER: Gargano in 3:00.

-Kelley interviewed Paul Heyman backstage, who acted happy about Cody was heading to Smackdown. He said Cody will be confronted by Roman Reigns. [c]

-They showed Damage CTRL warming up backstage.

-They went to Patrick and Graves at ringside. They revisited the Lesnar-Omos match being added and then ran down the rest of the line-up. They hyped that next week’s Raw would feature Owens vs. Sikoa, Seth and Logan in a Face-to-Face segment, Gargano vs. Balor, Belair vs. Carmella in a non-title match, and the return of John Cena.

-Becky and Lita made their ring entrance. [c]

(7) IYO SKY & DAKOTA KAI (w/Bayley) vs. BECKY LYNCH & LITA – WWE Tag Team Title match

Becky flipped off the ring apron onto Sky and Kai as they cut to a break. [c]

Becky went for a Disarm Her on Kai mid-ring, Sky broke it up with a dropkick. When Lita went to check on Becky at ringside, Sky rammed her into the announce desk. Sky then landed a springboard moonsault onto Lita at ringside. Sky scored a near fall on Becky back in the ring before settling into a chinlock. Trish Stratus ran out to offset Bayley’s interference. Lita then finished Sky with the Litasault to capture the tag titles. The show ended with Trish celebrating with Lita and Becky.

WINNERS: Lita & Becky Lynch in 12:00 to capture the WWE Tag Team Titles.

