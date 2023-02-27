2/27 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Pomares’s alt-perspective report on latest WrestleMania hype, Women’s Tag Title match, Lesnar

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 27, 2023

GRAND RAPID, MICH. AT VAN ANDEL ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Corey Graves, Kevin Patrick

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened, showing Becky Lynch and Lita walking backstage earlier today.

– A video package of Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn & Jey Uso’s confrontation from WWE SmackDown aired.

– Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa made their way to the ring for a tag team match. Jimmy grabbed a mic and talked about the cracks seemingly found in the Bloodline. Jimmy said that family fights all the time, as the crowd chanted for Sami Zayn. He insisted that neither Kevin Owens nor Sami Zayn got one on the Bloodline. Jimmy said that Cody Rhodes would not get one on the Bloodline before saying that Roman Reigns would be on SmackDown to remind the fans that he runs the place. Jimmy tried to focus on their opponents tonight, only for the Street Profits to interrupt.

– The Profits made his way to the ring, making fun of Jimmy, Sikoa and the missing Jey Uso. Jimmy called them out for talking trash after already getting bodied by the Bloodline. Ford prepared to respond directly before yelling that they were in Grand Rapids and they wanted the smoke. Dawkins and Ford started a brawl with Dawkins knocking Jimmy out of the ring with a shoulder tackle. The Profits nailed Sikoa with a series of thrust kicks and enzuigiris to take him out as well. [c]

(Pomares’s Analysis: Fine follow-up to the Bloodline’s angle from SmackDown, however it felt a bit like a nothing segment, booked only to keep the plate spinning. Interested to see the plans for the Street Profits for WrestleMania.)

(1) THE BLOODLINE (Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa) vs. THE STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

Dawkins took control early on with right hands on Jimmy, until he missed a splash in the corner. Sikoa tagged in, attacking Dawkins with right hands, only for Dawkins to respond with a dropkick. The Profits knocked Sikoa off his feet with a double dropkick before Ford put him in a headlock. Jimmy nailed Ford with a sliding clothesline while they aired a clip of Ford’s performance at Elimination Chamber. Ford and Dawkins hit Jimmy with back-to-back dropkicks, setting him up for a splash and an enzuigiri from Dawkins. Sikoa got the blind tag, shutting Dawkins’ momentum with a lariat, as WWE Raw went to commercials. [c]

Back from break, Sikoa planted Dawkins with a Samoan drop, setting him up for a hip attack. Sikoa blasted Ford off the apron with a thrust kick, allowing Dawkins to counter a hip attack with a jumping back elbow. Ford got the hot tag, laying Jimmy out with right hands, a back suplex and a standing moonsault for a two count. Ford clocked Sikoa with a Penalty kick and Jimmy with an enzuigiri. Jimmy stopped Ford atop the turnbuckle with an enzuigiri, but couldn’t complete a superplex. Ford crashed onto Jimmy with a high crossbody for a nearfall. Ford and Jimmy exchanged enzuigiris, until Sikoa got a blind tag. Ford took Jimmy down with a spinebuster, tagging Dawkins for their finisher. Sikoa shoved Ford off the top turnbuckle before finishing Dawkins with the Samoan Spike.

WINNERS: The Bloodline in 12:00

(Pomares’s Analysis: Pretty good match, though I think it would have made more sense to have the Bloodline lose to emphasize the cracks in the Bloodline. After this loss, I’m not sure there is a clear spot for the Profits at Mania.)

– After the match, Jimmy and Sikoa prepared to take Dawkins out with the chair-assisted hip attack. Kevin Owens showed up at the last second to make the save, attacking Jimmy and Sikoa with superkicks.

– A recap of MVP and Omos’ challenge from last week aired. [c]

– Back from a commercial break, Brock Lesnar made his way to the ring ahead of MVP for the VIP Lounge. MVP showed up, choosing to stay at ringside away from the ring. Lesnar said that he doesn’t have beef with MVP and that he is all about business. Lesnar said that he was in the VIP Lounge, so MVP would sell him in a fight. MVP warily entered the ring, as Lesnar promised to not do suplexes tonight. Lesnar said that MVP can’t insult any further tonight before demanding MVP to sell him on the fight. MVP put over Brock Lesnar can beat any opponent with the F5 before reminding Lesnar of his match with Lashley.

– MVP said that the Beast could destroy any man, but the Giant would suppress him. Lesnar praised MVP’s attempt to hype the match before accepting the challenge. Lesnar said that they should shake hands and have a drink. MVP prepared to pour Lesnar champagne, only for Lesnar to drink from his flask instead. Lesnar made MVP drink from his flask, but MVP couldn’t take it, accidentally spitting the drink on Lesnar’s face. MVP tried to clean Lesnar up, only for Lesnar to lay him out with an F5.

(Pomares’s Analysis: That was an entertaining segment, setting up a match I have no interest in seeing. I really hope there is some kind of swerve before WrestleMania.)

– At backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Becky Lynch and Lita about their match tonight. Lynch and Lita talked about winning the tag titles being a bucket list item for both of them. Lynch finished by saying that they were looking at the next tag team champions. [c]

– A video package announcing John Cena’s return for next week’s RAW aired.

(2) CODY RHODES vs. CHAD GABLE (w/Otis)

Gable and Cody traded front facelocks early on, until Gable surprised Cody with a cheap shot. Gable trapped Cody in an Ankle Lock, only for Cody to send him into the corner. Cody stopped Gable on the top turnbuckle to hit an inverted superplex, as Raw went to an ad break. [c]

Back from break, Gable took Cody down with a dragon screw into the ropes. Gable missed a diving headbutt, allowing Cody to hit him with clotheslines and a snap powerslam. Cody clocked Gable with a Disaster Kick for a two count. Cody countered an Ankle Lock attempt with a Figure 4, forcing Gable to crawl into the ropes. Gable countered the Disaster Kick with a German suplex, but Cody kicked out at two.

Cody evaded the Chaos Theory suplex, only to fall to a cliffhanger DDT and a moonsault for a nearfall. Gable and Cody traded chops, with Cody getting the upper hand after sending Gable out with a hip toss. Cody knocked Gable off his feet with a suicide dive while Otis got distracted looking for Maxxine Dupri. Cody tried to talk with Otis before throwing him over the barricade. He nailed Gable with the Cody-Cutter and Cross Rhodes to pick up the win.

WINNER: Cody Rhodes in 10:00

– After the match, Cody grabbed a mic to say that he would be on SmackDown to see Roman Reigns.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Pretty good match. Happy to see Chad Gable get a strong showing against a top star like Cody. Also excited to finally see Cody and Roman finally meet in person to properly build their match.)

– At backstage, Byron Saxton interviewed Baron Corbin at his request. Corbin started talking about what JBL and the fans said about him, only for Saxton to cut the interview short to ask Kevin Owens about any possible consequences of his actions. Kevin said that Jimmy and Sikoa would be the ones to see consequences and that all he wanted was to see the Bloodline fall.

– A movie spoof to promote WrestleMania aired, featuring Montez Ford and Bianca Belair as Jack and Rose in Titanic. They did the pose at the boat’s bow deck, only for Ford to accidentally drop his phone into the ocean. [c]

– At backstage, the Judgment Day gloated about their confrontations with Rey Mysterio and Charlotte Flair on SmackDown. Ripley said that Flair could not escape the fate that she would become champion at WrestleMania. Finn Bálor said that Edge doesn’t get to decide when things are over before saying he would end this at WrestleMania.

– At backstage, Maxxine Dupri and the Maximum Male Models met Otis outside the doctor’s office. Dupri suggested she could watch Otis in a match tonight, alongside Mansoor and Mace in his corner. Otis agreed, looking for Adam Pearce to book him in a match.

– Asuka made her entrance for her match later tonight. [c]

(3) ASUKA vs. CARMELLA

To start, Asuka took Carmella down with right hands and an axe kick to the back. Carmella managed to kick Asuka away, continuing the attack with back elbows. Carmella nailed Asuka with a senton in the corner for a two count. Asuka cracked Carmella with a pop up knee strike before chasing her around the ring. Carmella managed to send Asuka out of the ring where she blasted her with a thrust kick, as WWE Raw went to commercials. [c]

Back from break, Carmella smashed Asuka onto the mat, only for Asuka to respond with spinning backfists and kicks. Asuka laid Carmella out with a German suplex and a roundhouse kick, followed by a sliding knee strike at ringside. Carmella avoided a missile dropkick, blasting Asuka with a thrust kick afterwards. Asuka and Carmella exchanged quick pinning combinations, until Asuka locked in the modified arm bar for the submission victory.

WINNER: Asuka in 8:00

– After the match, Asuka grabbed a mic and called out Bianca Belair. Belair quickly made her way to the ring to say that she would win at WrestleMania because you can’t spell it without EST, only for Carmella to attack both from behind.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Fine match, but neither it nor the post-match angle did a particularly good job making me more excited for the RAW Women’s title match at WrestleMania.)

– Piper Niven made her entrance for her match later tonight. [c]

– As Candice LeRae made her way to the ring, Nikki Cross slowly followed her.

(4) CANDICE LERAE (w/Nikki Cross) vs. PIPER NIVEN

Niven knocked LeRae down with a body block, only to get taken down with a flipping facebuster and a jackknife pinfall. Niven smashed LeRae into the ground with a uranage, following it with a senton for a two count. She put LeRae in a sleeper hold before getting tripped onto the turnbuckle. Niven shoved LeRae off the top turnbuckle and tossed Cross into the barricade. The distraction allowed LeRae to roll up Niven and score the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Candice LeRae in 2:30

(Pomares’s Analysis: Not much to say here. I’m mildly interested in seeing the Nikki Cross storyline finally go somewhere, but having Piper Niven lose in such a short time does nothing for me.)

– At backstage, Byron Saxton interviewed Johnny Gargano about his match against Otis later tonight. Gargano started talking about his past encounter with Otis, only for Judgment Day to interrupt. Gargano called them adults going through a goth phase. Finn said that Otis would flatten him tonight and if he somehow survived, they would fight next week.

– The Miz made his entrance for this week’s edition of Miz TV. [c]

– Back from commercials, The Miz talked about the gift his wife gave him last week. Miz said that he would bring out a guest to help him make the announcement, only to reveal that he would host WrestleMania. Miz started hyping up the matches on the WrestleMania card, until Seth Rollins interrupted him. Miz complained about Rollins raining in his parade, only for Rollins to insist that he was justified.

– Rollins asked Miz to help him contact Logan Paul and call him tonight. Miz said he wouldn’t call Paul before claiming that he would be at WrestleMania and Rollins not. Rollins knocked Miz down with a thrust kick, grabbed his phone and called Paul. Rollins made fun of Jake Paul losing before daring him to show up on RAW and face him next week. Paul accepted the challenge, with Rollins quickly ending the call and knocking Miz out with a Curb Stomp.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Didn’t really care about the Host of WrestleMania announcement. Seth Rollins was entertaining, but his constant involvement in Miz segments gives me the vibes that Miz will cost him the match at WrestleMania.)

– At backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Damage CTRL about their match later tonight. Bayley said that they have proved that Sky and Kai are the greatest champions in WWE and that this is their story. As Damage CTRL left, Austin Theory interrupted to complain about people not talking about him. Theory gloated about his victories at Elimination Chamber and last week’s RAW. Theory said that he would face John Cena and give him all the respect he deserves.

– Bobby Lashley made his entrance for his match later tonight. [c]

– Back from commercials, Elias was already in the ring while they replayed the Firefly Fun House segment from SmackDown.

(5) BOBBY LASHLEY vs. ELIAS

Elias cornered Lashley with right hands, only for Lashley to take him down with a body slam. Elias smashed Lashley into the ring post and barricade, as Rick Boogs was shown taking notes backstage. Lashley laid Elias out with a flatliner and a Spear before forcing him to tap out to the Hurt Lock.

WINNER: Bobby Lashley in 2:00

– After the match, Bobby Lashley grabbed the mic and said that he wanted more after beating Brock Lesnar. Lashley said that he doesn’t play little kid games, warning Bray Wyatt to stop running his mouth. As Lashley made his way to the back, Bray Wyatt appeared on-screen doing the muscle man dance. The video ended with Wyatt warning Lashley to run.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A nothing match. Really don’t want to see Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania, but that seems to be the plan.)

– At backstage, Chelsea Green complained to Adam Pearce about what happened last week in Canada. Carmella interrupted because Pearce had asked to see her in his office. Pearce booked Carmella in a match with Bianca Belair before excusing himself and leaving.

– Otis made his entrance for his match later tonight alongside Maxxine Dupri and the Maximum Male Models. [c]

(6) OTIS (w/Maxxine Dupri & Maximum Male Models) vs. JOHNNY GARGANO

Otis knocked Gargano down with a clothesline and a big splash for a two count. Otis crushed Gargano with a splash in the corner, only to miss a shoulder strike and crash into the ring post. Gargano nailed Otis with a couple of dropkicks, an enzuigiri and a thrust kick, sending him out of the ring. Otis caught a Pescado, slamming Gargano into the announce table. Mace tried to attack Gargano behind the referee’s back, only for Dexter Lumis to appear from behind and start choking him out. Gargano put Otis down with an enzuigiri, a DDT on the apron and the slingshot DDT for the win.

WINNER: Johnny Gargano in 3:00

(Pomares’s Analysis: Another meaningless match. I’m not into the Otis and Maximum Male Models storyline and as happy as I’m to see Gargano win a match, it doesn’t look like there are plans for him at WrestleMania.)

– A recap of Cody Rhodes’ announcement that he would be on SmackDown aired.

– At backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Paul Heyman about Cody’s announcement. Paul Heyman said that Cody would invade Smackdown and confront Roman Reigns. Heyman corrected himself and said that Cody would get confronted by Roman instead. [c]

– Becky Lynch, Lita and Damage CTRL were shown getting ready backstage.

– A recap of Lesnar and MVP’s segment aired before revealing the graphic for Brock Lesar vs Omos at WrestleMania.

– The commentary team announced the card for next week’s RAW. It will include Kevin Owens vs Solo Sikoa, Seth Rollins & Logan Paul Face to Face, Johnny Gargano vs Finn Bálor, Bianca Belair vs Carmella & John Cena’s Return.

– Becky Lynch and Lita made their entrance for their match on tonight’s main event. [c]

(7) DAMAGE CTRL (Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky w/Bayley) vs. BECKY LYNCH & LITA – WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles match

Lynch took control of Sky early on with a shoulder tackle before giving Lita the tag. Lita tried to put Kai down with a Twist of Fate, but she avoided at the last second. Lynch and Lita nailed Sky with a double suplex, followed by double hip tosses on both Damage CTRL members. Lita crashed into Damage CTRL with an assisted corner splash, followed by stereo right hands from herself and Lynch. Kai pulled Sky out of the ring before a moonsault, only for Lynch to crush them with a cannonball off the apron, as WWE RAW went to its final ad break. [c]

Back from break, Lynch spiked Kai with a diving leg drop, followed by the DDT and reverse DDT combination for a two count. Lynch laid Kai out with the Diamond Dust, immediately following it with the Dis-Arm-Her. Sky broke the hold with a basement dropkick, sending her out of the ring. Sky smashed Lita’s head into the announce table before crashing into Lynch with an Asai moonsault. Kai and Sky maintained control of Lynch with a tag team dropkick to the back. Kai cracked Lynch with a running scorpion kick, but she kicked out at two. Lynch knocked Sky off the apron before her and Kai nailed each other with clotheslines at the same time.

Bayley pulled Lita off the apron before Lynch could reach her for the tag. Damage CTRL put Lynch down with a double back suplex for a close nearfall. Trish Stratus made a shocking appearance, tackling Bayley into the ground. Lita got the hot tag, taking Sky down with clotheslines, headscissors takedown and a headlock driver. Sky missed a moonsault, allowing Lita to hit her with a Twist of Fate. Stratus stopped Bayley from interfering while Lynch put Kai in the Dis-Arm-Her. Lita crashed onto Sky with the Lita-sault for the victory.

WINNERS: Becky Lynch & Lita in 10:00 to win the Women’s Tag Team Titles

(Pomares’s Analysis: Solid main event with a shocking title change. I don’t mind Becky and Lita holding the belts, mostly because those haven’t been well-protected. Interested to see what the matches for WrestleMania end up being, as they could have a six-woman tag match or do a Becky and Lita title defense while Bayley faces Trish Stratus.)

– Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus celebrates in the ring, as the show came to an end.