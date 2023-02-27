AEW RAMPAGE RATINGS REPORT: Rebound after big drop for last week, year-over-year drops in viewership and ratings over first two months

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Rampage last Friday (2/24) averaged 409,000 viewers, a rebound over last week’s 287,000 viewers (in an earlier timeslot than usual) and the viewership from two weeks ago of 375,000.

In its regular timeslot, Rampage has averaged 454,000 viewers and a 0.38 rating so far this year. Through the first seven episodes last year, it averaged 553,000 viewers and a 0.42 rating. So they’re down 17 percent in viewership and about 10 percent in rating (the rating is the percent of homes with TNT who are choosing watch Rampage on Friday nights).

In the key 18-49 demographic, Rampage drew a 0.11 last Friday, up from 0.07 in the earlier timeslot the week before and in line with the 0.12 and 0.11 the prior two weeks. Through seven weeks this year, excluding last week’s timeslot shift, the show is averaging a 0.13 rating. Through seven weeks last year, it averaged a 0.22 demo rating. That’s a drop of 41 percent.

