ALL ELITE ASSESSMENT: The Young Bucks and Willow Nightingale – Evaluating a main eventer and potential rising star

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Young Bucks

Background

There is no doubt that not only are The Young Bucks two of the most influential tag team competitors inside the ring of the last decade, but also two of the most important figures outside of the ropes. With a passion for professional wrestling from an early age, the Jackson brothers charted a winding and storied path to mainstream American wrestling. The Bucks defined the entrepreneurial spirit which is now common place on the independent scene and popularized a divisive in ring style of fast-paced and high-energy action emulating many of their childhood heroes. This journey led to All In 2018 and, along with Cody Rhodes, the birth of AEW wrestling.

Journey

The Young Bucks were initially featured as one of the most highlighted acts on AEW’s flagship show, Dynamite. Perhaps cognizant of their EVP status, the Bucks were not the dominant force from the outset that many observers expected. The Jackson Brothers were, though, involved in exciting feuds with The Lucha Brothers, The Inner Circle stable, and fellow NJPW alumni (and BTE regulars) Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page.

Matt & Nick Jackson were certainly capable of producing in the ring, but definitive characterization remained elusive. The Bucks were perhaps at their best replicating the cocky heels they so successfully portrayed on the independent scene. The outlandish outfits, over the top entrance, and arrogant gait all combined to present a top heel act.

Multiple face and heel turns followed as the brothers first joined friends Adam Cole and Red Dragon to form the Super Elite before being betrayed. A trios tournament run with friend Omega was derailed by the infamous All Out incident and a suspension followed.

Recently, The Young Bucks regained the trios titles in a lengthy best of seven series with Death Triangle which, whilst well received from an in-ring perspective, has jettisoned any semblance of character development for the popular duo.

Future

Four years since the inception of AEW and it’s hard to argue that The Young Bucks stock from a top star perspective has improved with mainstream exposure. The team have at best seemed directionless for long periods and at worst disinterested in any form of storyline progression. The Jacksons can be relied upon for producing exciting matches which pop a live crowd but are yet to prove that their obvious creative talents can stretch to long term, weekly storytelling.

The Bucks were at their best when portraying over-the-top and entitled heels, though they need to break out of their creative comfort zone. The current AEW tag team scene is flagging and could be reinvigorated by a white-hot Bucks willing to prove that they truly are an era-defining tag team. The pandemic era feud with FTR felt truncated, so may be worth a revisit whilst a clash with the popular Acclaimed duo would feel fresh and could present a present vs future intrigue.

Verdict

This year feels like a pivotal year in the story of Nick & Matt Jackson. A rare two-on-two tag team match against Aussie Open on last week’s Rampage proved the Bucks credentials inside the ropes, but is there another level outside of them. The Bucks may be wayward sons, but will they carry on at the top of AEW for much longer?

Willow Nightingale

Background

Making her wrestling debut in 2015, Willow Nightingale has traversed the burgeoning 2010s independent scene, most prominently in Shimmer. Her high-energy and positive presentation has earned plaudits and more mainstream recognition, but her career path remains in its early stages. Much like an NXT-era Bayley, Nightingale has a catchy theme song popular with live crowds and a compelling babyface presentation, often fighting from a comeback position with a power based moveset.

Journey

Debuting in AEW in 2021, Nightingale made the most of her opportunity with eye catching matches on AEW’s shoulder content, Dark and Dark Elevation. Given her non-contracted status, further faith was shown in Willow as she competed in two high-profile televised title matches against dominant TBS champion Jade Cargill, though both were losing efforts. A permanent contract offer followed as Nightingale became All Elite during a Rampage in-ring segment last October.

Alignment with other mid-card babyfaces followed as Nightingale came to the aid of both Skye Blue and Ruby Soho against Jericho Appreciation Society duo Tay Melo and Anna Jay. This association culminated in perhaps Nightingale’s most prominent match to date, a bloody hardcore battle in the Jan. 11 Rampage main event. Criticized in some quarters for its intense violence and gratuitous blood-letting, the match proved divisive but proved that Nightingale had more range than her smiling, bubbly persona.

Future

Though the AEW Women’s Division has a plethora of talent, many wrestlers have felt interchangeable below the top two titles in the division. Although Nightingale has visited the top tier with losing efforts for both TBS and ROH titles, she feels fresh in comparison to many of her contemporaries. There is fan interest despite zero characterization (outside of a catchy entrance song) that is yet to be utilized and a more prominent role on AEW’s flagship show is a risk worth taking.

Given Nightingale’s power-based arsenal, she could be a equalizing force in the current AEW originals vs outsiders feud. There is also history with Cargill that could be tapped into. Imagine a story of the dismissive heel TBS champion overlooking Nightingale and the path of the underdog babyface to redemption and ultimately respect.

Verdict

The oft-criticised AEW Women’s Division has no shortage of talent but lacks for characters. Willow Nightingale stands out with her look, personality, and improving in-ring work. Nightingale is fresh enough to reintroduce to a receptive AEW audience and feature more prominently.

CHECK OUT THE DEBUT COLUMN LAST WEEK HERE…

(All Elite Assessment is a new weekly feature here at PWTorch.com by Dan Allanson taking a look at a current top tier star and also someone lower on the card who may rise or fall in coming months and years.)