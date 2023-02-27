Bayley says Sasha Banks will return to WWE someday

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bayley says Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, will return to WWE despite working for New Japan Pro Wrestling at this moment.

Bayley spoke with Ariel Helwani on many topics, including Mone in New Japan and her status with WWE moving forward. “Honestly, I don’t know,” Bayley said about Banks negotiating with WWE once Paul Levesque took over creative. “She’s a little private about that stuff. We talk about a lot, but she’s very private when it comes to that situation, you know?

“I’ll say yes, because this is her home,” Bayley said of Banks returning to WWE. “This is her dream. I love to see what she’s doing and what she’s going to be doing over the next few months, and she’s going to literally take over the world. Take the world by storm. But I know this is her home and where her heart is, and by her heart, I mean me. So, she needs to come back to me. I need her. I need my travel partner.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Will we see NEW WWE Women's Tag Team Champions tomorrow night on #WWERaw? pic.twitter.com/6M7ODpMtxq — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2023

Bayley is a former WWE Women’s Champion and the current leader of the Damage CNTRL faction with Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky. Kai and Sky will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Becky Lynch and Lita on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

