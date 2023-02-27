Former ROH World Champion announced for indie event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Nigel McGuinness will make his return to the independent circuit on the Progress Wrestling Super Strong Style 16 event. The company announced the news over the weekend.

🚨 SUPER STRONG STYLE 16 ‼️ EXCLUSIVE NEWS 🎉 Nigel McGuiness will be appearing at #SSS16 What will this mean for Super Strong Style 16? 🎟️ Tickets will be on sale 8am tomorrow! #PROGRESSWrestling pic.twitter.com/5rjg7nGikq — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 26, 2023

McGuinness will not be wrestling at the event, but it will be his first public appearance since being released from the WWE. McGuinness served as a commentator for NXT UK. He’s a former ROH World Champion and Pure Champion. McGuinness was forced to retire from in-ring competition due to injury.

Progress Wrestling Super Strong Style 16 takes place on Saturday May 27 and wraps up on Sunday May 29. Matches for the three-day event have not been announced to the public at this time.

CATCH-UP: COLUMN: Falls Count Anywhere – Weekly analysis on WWE, AEW, and whatever else