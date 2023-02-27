News Ticker

Former ROH World Champion announced for indie event

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 27, 2023

Nigel McGuiness to appear at major indie event
PHOTO CREDIT: Nigel McGuiness Twitter
Nigel McGuinness will make his return to the independent circuit on the Progress Wrestling Super Strong Style 16 event. The company announced the news over the weekend.

McGuinness will not be wrestling at the event, but it will be his first public appearance since being released from the WWE. McGuinness served as a commentator for NXT UK. He’s a former ROH World Champion and Pure Champion. McGuinness was forced to retire from in-ring competition due to injury.

Progress Wrestling Super Strong Style 16 takes place on Saturday May 27 and wraps up on Sunday May 29. Matches for the three-day event have not been announced to the public at this time.

