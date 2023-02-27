FREE PODCAST 2/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Kelly Wells joins Greg Parks to preview AEW Revolution, plus Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, Bucks/Omega WWE prospects, more (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Kelly Wells for a full match-by-match preview of AEW Revolution. They also take calls and emails on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, the prospects of the Young Bucks and/or Kenny Omega going to WWE, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO