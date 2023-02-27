FREE PODCAST 2/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey review Fight Night headlined by Brendan Allen vs. André Muniz, discuss Jon Jones’s debut as heavyweight, preview AEW Revolution, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the most recent UFC Fight Night, headlined by Brendan Allen vs. André Muniz. They give a preview of UFC 285 and have an extended discussion about Jon Jones’s debut as a heavyweight. Robert gives a brief preview of AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view. They close the show by Rick discussing his experience watching the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury boxing match.

