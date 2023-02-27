Jon Moxley opponent for Bloodsport revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley will face Davey Richards at Bloodsport 9 during WrestleMania weekend in Los Angeles. Josh Barnett revealed the news on Monday afternoon.

“It’s been 13 years since these two clashed one-on-one in the ring,” Barnett said. That last meeting was a time limit draw. A wrestler can change a lot in 13 years. But one (thing) that hasn’t changed for these two athletes – they are out for blood.”

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 takes place on March 30 as part of GCW’s The Collective event during WrestleMania weekend in Los Angeles. Other announced matches for the show include Marina Shafir vs. Killer Kelly, Erick Hammer vs. Calvin Tankman, Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. JR Kratos, and Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Coughlin.

This event will also mark the Bloodsport debut of former IWGP World Champion, Kota Ibushi. Ibushi will face Mike Bailey.

