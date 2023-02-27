Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn rematch set for WWE live event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn 2 for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship will take place at a WWE house show event in Toronto on March 4. The venue for the event announced the news on Twitter Monday morning.

“Just announced! Canada’s own Sami Zayn takes on Roman Reigns in a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship,” the post said. “Get your tickets for WWE Road to WrestleMania at Coca-Cola Coliseum this Saturday March 4.

Reigns vs. Zayn 1 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship took place at Elimination Chamber on February 18. Reigns defeated Sami Zayn after interference from The Bloodline. Zayn and Kevin Owens were originally scheduled to participate in a tag match together on this show, but the card was changed.

Reigns is scheduled to defend his title against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. WrestleMania 39 airs live on Peacock from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1 and April 2. Other matches announced for the show include Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship and Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Rumored, but unannounced matches include Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul.

