VIP AUDIO 2/27 – WKH – Focus On AEW: Dynamite minute-by-minutes including what segments lost viewers, Rampage ratings rebound, Rampage highs and lows, Dynamite line-up, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on AEW” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents these topics:
- Last week’s AEW Dynamite minute-by-minutes including what segments lost viewers and one timing issue that stood out.
- AEW Rampage ratings rebound
- A review of from last Friday including some highs (athleticism) and lows (missed moves, bad finishes, and eye-rolling backstage moment)
- A look at this week’s Dynamite line-up.
- More notes on AEW PPV in theaters, Vickie Guerrero, and a new AEW weekly column on PWTorch.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply