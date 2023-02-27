VIP AUDIO 2/27 – WKH – Focus On AEW: Dynamite minute-by-minutes including what segments lost viewers, Rampage ratings rebound, Rampage highs and lows, Dynamite line-up, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on AEW” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents these topics:

Last week’s AEW Dynamite minute-by-minutes including what segments lost viewers and one timing issue that stood out.

AEW Rampage ratings rebound

A review of from last Friday including some highs (athleticism) and lows (missed moves, bad finishes, and eye-rolling backstage moment)

A look at this week’s Dynamite line-up.

More notes on AEW PPV in theaters, Vickie Guerrero, and a new AEW weekly column on PWTorch.

