WWE Raw 2/27 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 27, 2023

WWE Raw full match card
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship is on the line this week as Becky Lynch tags with WWE Hall of Famer Lita to take on Damage CNTRL on the Road to WrestleMania.

When: Monday February 27, 2023

Where: Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

  • Becky Lynch & Lita vs. Damage CNTRL – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
  • Asuka vs Carmella
  • Brock Lesnar answers Omos’s WrestleMania challenge
  • The Miz hosts a special Hollywood edition of Miz TV

