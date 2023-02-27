SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship is on the line this week as Becky Lynch tags with WWE Hall of Famer Lita to take on Damage CNTRL on the Road to WrestleMania.

When: Monday February 27, 2023

Where: Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE Raw 2/27 Full Match Card

Becky Lynch & Lita vs. Damage CNTRL – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Asuka vs Carmella

Brock Lesnar answers Omos’s WrestleMania challenge

The Miz hosts a special Hollywood edition of Miz TV

