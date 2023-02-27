SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship is on the line this week as Becky Lynch tags with WWE Hall of Famer Lita to take on Damage CNTRL on the Road to WrestleMania.
When: Monday February 27, 2023
Where: Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
WWE Raw 2/27 Full Match Card
- Becky Lynch & Lita vs. Damage CNTRL – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
- Asuka vs Carmella
- Brock Lesnar answers Omos’s WrestleMania challenge
- The Miz hosts a special Hollywood edition of Miz TV
CATCH-UP: WWE Money in the Bank 2023 sells out
Leave a Reply