Britt Baker talks relationship with Tony Khan

Britt Baker says she couldn’t ask for a better boss than Tony Khan.

In an interview with Fox Sports, Baker talked in detailed here relationship with Khan throughout the years and how the two worked together while she was the AEW Women’s World Champion.

“Right now I’m not having weekly matches, I’m not having weekly promos, so it’s a little bit backed off,” Baker said of communicating with Tony Khan. “I try not to bother him and bug him (Khan) because there are 100s of other wrestlers texting him on a daily basis, I’m sure.

“But for example when I was champion, I was texting with Tony several times a week with different ideas, and he was sending me his ideas, and he’s very straight-up with me. He’d tell me ‘Britt, that’s not a good idea, I don’t like that’, or ‘hey, let’s make this better’, and I really appreciate that from my boss.

“Honesty is one of the most helpful tools anyone can ever give you when you’re learning your craft, especially when you’re learning TV professional wrestling. I couldn’t ask for a better boss than Tony Khan and he has helped me so much growing as a performer, as a wrestler, as a human being. He’s really a special guy and we’re lucky to work for him.”

Baker is a former AEW Women’s World Champion and currently is embroiled in a feud with Saraya and Toni Storm. AEW’s next PPV event is Revolution, a card that Baker is not a part of at this time.

AEW Revolution airs on Sunday March 5. Matches for the show include MJF vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship in a 60-minute Iron Man Match, Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks, Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page in a Texas Death Match, and more.

