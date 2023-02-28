Kenny Omega wishes “other parties” involved in All Out brawl well

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kenny Omega says that he seriously wishes the “other parties” involved in backstage brawl with him and The Young Bucks at All Out well moving forward.

In an interview with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Omega spoke about the now infamous brawl, his take on the various theories out there regarding why it happened, and whether or not he is past the situation.

“I don’t think anyone is happy that it happened or is proud that it happened or anything like that,” Omega said of the fight. “I think across the board everyone thinks it was a terrible situation that was unnecessary. It’s so surreal because it’s almost like it never even happened. It happened. Of course it happened. We might never get to speak about it, but what’s important was no one was seriously injured, emerging from that and we’ve moved on with life. I’m completely fine. It doesn’t dictate what I do, what I say. I’m sure The Bucks are in the same boat. I can’t speak to the other parties. Hopefully, they are doing well and I mean that.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

The “other parties” Omega references is CM Punk and former AEW backstage agent, Ace Steel. Punk went on a tirade against Omega, The Young Bucks, and Adam Page during his post-All Out PPV media scrum appearance, which led to Omega and The Bucks confronting Punk in his locker room backstage and things got violent between both sides.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were suspended indefinitely from AEW and Punk’s status was never publicly addressed. Punk was stripped of the AEW World Championship following the incident and The Elite were stripped of the AEW World Trios Championships.

Omega and The Bucks have since returned to AEW and are once again trios champions. Punk has not been seen on AEW programming since All Out. Punk suffered a torn tricep during his All Out match against Jon Moxley.

