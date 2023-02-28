VIP AUDIO 2/28 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s on the Telly?” Episode 2 – Failing to escape Bully Ray! Aces & Eights, Sabin & Hardy, and a trip back to 1974(!) for some Grand Prix wrestling featuring Montreal’s finest (147 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Eddie Sideburns for episode 2 of “What’s on the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and a guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that week in the past and break it down. Eddie, being the Impact Wrestling aficionado that he is, gives us the gift/penance of some 2013 Aces & Eights as the theme of Bubba Ray continues on this series. Last month we had him spitting shoot promos; this month we have him getting all litigious on us, much to the chagrin of Hulk & Dixie. Beware this show also features an in-depth look at the perils of slapping hands with Jeff Hardy! After all that, you’ll need some comfort food, and nothing says comfort like some 1974 Grand Prix wrestling out of Montreal. It is no doubt a fascinating glimpse of wrestling TV from nearly 50 years ago, and we see some surprisingly great production for the time, along with great performances by the likes of Tarzan Tyler, GILLES THE FISH POSSOIN, Gino Brito, and one-of-a-kind manager Eddie Creatchman. Oh, and the little matter of an arm wrestling contest! So pick up your remote and see What’s on the Telly!

