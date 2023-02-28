SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Next week’s WWE Raw in Boston already will feature the return of John Cena, but the company also announced other key matches and segments to take place on the show.

Finn Balor will face Johnny Gargano in a singles match. This week on the show, The Judgement Day interrupted Gargano as he was doing an interview ahead of his match with Otis. Balor told Gargano he’d beat him if Gargano was able to defeat Otis. Gargano beat Otis on the same show and the match with Balor was made official.

Next week will also feature the first face-to-face encounter of Seth Rollins and Logan Paul. Rollins invaded Miz TV this week, stole Miz’s phone, and called Logan Paul. Rollins then invited Paul to the show next week and Paul accepted. Paul eliminated Rollins from the Royal Rumble this year and also cost him the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber. Paul last wrestled a singles match for WWE at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Paul lost to Roman Reigns with the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on the line.

Finally, Carmella will go one-on-one with Bianca Belair after attacking her this week in the middle of the ring.

CATCH-UP: 2/27 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Damage CTRL vs. Becky & Lita, Lesnar addresses Omos challenge, Miz TV goes Hollywood