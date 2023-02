WWE NXT 2/28 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE NXT Roadblock is on the horizon and an NXT Championship match with a former WWE Champion headlines this week’s episode of television.

When: Tuesday February 28, 2023

Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE NXT 2/28 Match Card

North American Championship Open Challenge

Gigi Dolin speaks on Jacy Jayne fallout

Carmelo Hayes vs. Tyler Bate

Meiko Satomura vs. Zoey Stark

