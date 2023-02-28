WWE Raw Ratings Report: Raw ratings down from last week’s year-high, comparisons to last year, key metrics

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode WWE Monday Night Raw drew a 1.26 cable rating, in line with the same week last year of 1.27. Raw’s average cable rating this year is 1.28. Last year through nine weeks it was 1.18.

Raw averaged 1.768 million viewers, down from last week’s 2.006 million for the post-Elimination Chamber episode. The year-ago viewership (Feb. 28, 2022) was 1.753 million. The average Raw viewership through nine weeks this year is 1.810 million, so this week’s episode was a bit below average.

In the core 18-49 demographic, Raw drew a 0.51 rating, down from last week’s 0.56. The average this year so far through nine weeks is 0.56. Last year, the 18-49 demo average through nine weeks was 0.44.

The average hourly viewership was:

1.890,000

1.748,000

1.665,000

The first-to-third hour dropoff was 225,000, below the average dropoff this year of 286,000. The main event last night featured Becky Lynch & Lita capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai.

