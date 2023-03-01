3/1 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Final Resolution home stretch, Hook vs. Matt Hardy, Casino Battle Royal

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MARCH 1, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF. AT THE COW PALACE

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening aired.

-They went right to Justin Roberts mid-ring introducing the opening match.,

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. BIG BILL (Stokely Hathaway) – All-Atlantic Title match

Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone discussed being in the Cow Palace. They discussed the history of that arena. (It’s nice they’re actually discussing it, but they aren’t showing the exterior of the venue or anything else about the setting in San Francisco; there’s such a lack of visual artistry beyond the entrance stage and ring to the AEW product. This is the company that went with “Big Bill” as a wrestler’s name, though. Sigh.) The bell rang four minutes into the show. Cassidy rolled to the floor early when Bill approached him and seemed to intimidate him. Bill pursued him, so Cassidy rolled back into the ring. Cassidy rolled back to the floor as soon as Bill re-entered the ring. (Cassidy has been watching Larry Zbyszko matches, apparently.) Bill finally landed a big sideslam and then played to the crowd.

When Cassidy did a Flair flip into the corner turnbuckles, Bill knocked him right off the ring apron with a running big boot. Bill bashed Cassidy with a forearm at ringside. Bill chokeslammed Cassidy a minute later through a table that Stokely set up. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Bill gave Cassidy a delay-drop vertical suplex. Excalibur noted that during the break, Danhausen came to ringside to try to help Cassidy. Cassidy ducked a couple big boot attempts by Bill that were played as comedy spots. Danhausen tried to curse Stokely at ringside. Bill dropped to ringside and held Cassidy as Stokely hit him with his cast. Cassidy leaped to the floor onto both Bill and Stokely. Bill tried to chokeslam Cassidy, but he broke it up with an Orange Punch. He followed up by dropkicking Bill into the ringside steps. Back in the ring he landed a leaping Orange Punch off the top rope for the win.

WINNER: Cassidy in 12:00 to retain the All-Atlantic Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Paced differently than a typical AEW match, but it worked at telling a story of a methodical big man ultimately being outmaneuvered by a clever, more agile smaller opponent.)

-They showed a clip of the end of last week’s Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno match from last week followed by a backstage bloodied promo by Moxley in a stairwell. He said he does this because he likes it. He said it’s not something to proud of aspire to. He said he lives for it. He said you’re not the kind of guy to cross in a dark alley. He told “Hangman” Page he tried to leave things alone, but he wanted it. Blood was puddling underneath him on the stairs as he talked. He said he lost last time to a wrestling move he learned in the seventh grade, but that won’t happen this time. He complimented Hangman, but said he’s not the animal he is. He said there’s only room for one animal like him in that ecosystem and he will die to protect what it is.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m pretty unaffected by blood in pro wrestlers either way, but that felt a bit excessive and gratuitous where I think there’d be some who find it disconcerting and a turn off. Mox’s intensity is great. I don’t fully get the core of the promo which is that he’s an animal and Hangman isn’t, so that’s his advantage over Hangman, but also he’s the only animal in AEW’s ecosystem so he has to take out Hangman.)

-Excalibur announced officially that The Elite will defend the Trios Titles against The House of Black.

-The Elite began their ring entrance. The lights went out a few beats into their song. House of Black were standing behind them when the lights flashed on briefly. The lights went dark again and you could hear fighting. Then they came back on and House of Black were standing over The Elite on the ramp.

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s not sufficient build for a title match. Lights going off and on feels really tired at this point. Who’s in control of the arena lights? Are we supposed to believe they have magic powers or co-conspirators or something else? Why doesn’t anyone find out? All that said, I understand there is a portion of the fanbase that find the lights gimmick sufficiently “cool” and don’t care to think much beyond the visual of it.) [c]

(2) ACTION ANDRETTI vs. SAMMY GUAVARA vs. A.R. FOX vs. KEOSUKE TAKESHITA vs. POWERHOUSE HOBBS vs. EDDIE KINGSTON vs. ORTIZ vs. KOMMANDER – Face of the Revolution Ladder match – Winner Earns TNT Title shot against Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe was on commentary. A couple minutes in, after a flurry by Hobbs, Guevara retreated up the ramp rather than enter the ring. Takeshita was willing to go at it with Hobbs. They exchanged strikes. They showed Don Callis watching backstage. Excalibur said he’s shown interest in Takeshita in recent months. Andretti landed a running corkscrew dive over the top rope onto Guevara at ringside. Fox springboard flipped onto a crowd at ringside. Kommander ran the top rope and soared onto a crowd at ringside. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” [c/ss]

Back from the break, Guevara and Andretti stood on a ladder. Another ladder was bridged to the top rope. Andretti vertical suplexed Guevara off the ladder and aimed for the bridged ladder, but it went haywire and Guevara crashed awkwardly to the floor as Andretti lost his footing and slipped into the bridged ladder. That was needlessly dangerous. Fortunately, everyone appeared fine. Kommander leaped off the top rope and landed a shooting star press onto Fox who was lying on a ladder bridged horizontally at ringside. A “Holy shit!” chant rang out.

Kommander and Takeshita battled on the bridge ladder. Takeshita landed a Blue Thunder Bomb off the ladder to the canvas below. Takeshita climbed the ladder mid-ring, but Andretti springboarded onto the other side of the ladder. Daniel Garcia knocked the ladder over and slammed Andretti. Excalibur said Kingston and Ortiz had to be separated backstage by ten security guys. Guevara climbed to the top of a tall ladder and then flipped off of it onto Andretti who was lying on a leaning ladder at ringside. Referees ran over to check on both men.

Garcia aided Guevara up a ladder in the ring, but Takeshita tipped the ladder over. Takeshita nailed Guevara with a running knee and then set up the ladder mid-ring. Hobbs intervened by charging into the ladder. Takeshita fell hard to the mat. Hobbs then set up the ladder and had a referee hold it steady in place for him. Two other referees also helped. obbs unlatched the ring and won.

WINNER: Hobbs in 14:00.

-Hobbs walked up the ramp. Joe and Wardlow approached him. Excalibur said he’ll face the winner of the Revolution match between Wardlow and Joe at Revolution. Security tried to keep them apart. Joe slipped away. Wardlow then powerbombed one of the security guys onto a crowd of security guys at on the floor next to the stage.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was what you’d expect from that style match with that mix of wrestler. It was exciting throughout, if not maybe a little showy and excessively risky in a couple spots. What wrestlers are able to pull off athletically should never be taken for granted, though. So many wrestlers in the match did crazy stuff that popped the crowd.)

-Renee Pacquette said Trent Barretta & Chuck Taylor were not medically cleared for the Casino Battle Royal later. Danhausen said he and Cassidy have been cleared. A trainer was working on Cassidy’s ribs. Renee asked if he was sure he was up for it. Cassidy said, “I don’t care.” The announcers and fans laughed.

-Chris Jericho began his ring entrance. [c]

-A commercial hyped “Countdown to Revolution” after Rampage on Friday on TNT.

(3) CHRIS JERICHO vs. “PRETTY” PETER AVALON

Avalon took it to Jericho at the bell and continued a barrage of offense at ringside. Jericho eventually hit a Code Breaker for the clean win.

WINNER: Jericho in 3:00.

-As Jericho beat on Avalon after the match, Ricky Starks ran out for the save. Jericho said he will beat the hell out of Starks at Revolution. He took a dig at San Francisco, calling it crappy. He said J.A.S. won’t be at ringside on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean they’re not there at ringside tonight. Garcia and Jake Hager joined Jericho in attacking Starks.

-“Hangman” Page cut a promo outdoors. He said he’s going to take everything from Moxley including his spot at the top of the food chain. He said Moxley is right that he’s not the same kind of animal as he is. He said he hates violence, but he’ll be “the most violent and blood-thirsty son of a bitch” on Sunday because that’s what he has to be in order to beat him. He said in a Texas Death Match, you either live or you die, and he isn’t dying. He said Mox will never be the same.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s always great to see Hangman show his skillset on the mic like that. Good delivery and content.)

-Renee introduced Christian Cage, who walked to the ring with an arrogant stride. Renee said she thought after “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry overcame all odds and defeated Luchasaurus at Full Gear, things would be done between them, but that’s not the case. Christian told the fans he can’t wait to “not come back here (to San Francisco) for another ten years.” He said he saw Perry saying on TV that in 2023 he’s going to win a singles title. “Over my dead body,” he said. He said he’s going to win a title in 2023. Fans chanted “Shut the f— up!”

Christian said he doesn’t just want to win a championship, he wants to beat someone for a championship. He said Perry hesitated to hit him with the chair, so he showed him how a real man acts. He said he left him in “a pool of your own blood and piss.” He said he doesn’t have any interest in the prestige of a championship. He said he just wants to show his family and friends and show it off on social media.

He said the problem with the younger generation is that they treat his business like a video game. He said he treats the business like an ATM machine “and I’m not done milking it dry.” He challenged Perry to “a fight” on Sunday without any rules. He said he’s like his dad, a no-talent hack going through life based on looks. He said he’s doesn’t have any grit or an ounce of what he has inside. The lights went out. When they came back on, a video aired of Perry digging a grave interspersed with images of Christian beating him with a chair last week. ;

Renee asked Christian for his reaction. Christian seemed spooked and just turned and left the ring without saying anything.

[HOUR TWO]

-Schiavone interviewed Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker who talked about the AEW Women’s Title match on Sunday. Hayter invited Sarayah to try to pull some shenanigans.

(4) HOOK vs. MATT HARDY (w/Ethan Page, Stokely Hathaway, Isiah Kassidy) – FTW Title match

Hardy battled back against Hook’s early offense, but Hook countered right into a knee bar. They rolled to the floor where Hook threw Hardy into the barricade and then back into the ring. Ethan shoved Hook into the ringpost after a distraction by Kassidy. Hardy landed a neckbreaker back in the ring. Hook came back with a T-Bone suplex. He followed with body punches and a headbutt. Hardy dropped a charging Hook head-first over the top turnbuckle. Hardy followed with a Side Effect. Excalibur said this is the most trouble they’ve seen Hook in.

Their heads collided and they both went down. Ethan hit Hook with Stokely’s cast. Hardy crawled over for the cover and scored a dramatic near fall. Hardy started a “Delete!” chant. Hook countered a Twist of Fate attempt with his Red Run for an immediate tapout. Excalibur said that means Hook gets Stokely one-on-one in a no-rules match.

WINNER: Hook to retain the FTW Title.

-A House of Black vignette aired with them holding the Trios Title belts. Malakai Black told The Elite those titles technically belong to The Elite, but they’ve already lost. Julia Hart said, “See you at Revolution.”

-Toni Storm made her ring entrance. [c]

(5) TONI STORM (w/Sarayah) vs. RIHO

A few minutes in, they cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Riho rallied after the break with a leaping stomp off the top rope for a near fall. Storm tried to give Riho a Storm Zero off the second rope, but Riho blocked it. Riho headbutted Storm and then delivered a top rope sunset bomb attempt. Storm blocked it and yanked Riho by her hair to the mat. Storm dropkicked Riho into the corner followed by a hip attack for a near fall. Storm put Riho in a clover leaf. Baker stood on the ring apron. Storm got up and knock her off the apron. Riho rolled her up from behind for the win.

WINNER: Riho in 10:00.

-Storm and Baker fought at ringside after the match. Meanwhile, Saraya and Hayter fought in the ring. Ruby Soho ran out and hit Sarayah. She stood and looked down at her as Hayter nodded and smiled. Soho then turned and attacked Hayter. Sarayah and Hayter attacked Soho. Excalibur hyped that it was a preview of Sunday’s PPV battle.

-Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes cut a promo backstage and challenged Mogul Affiliates to a match on Rampage on Friday.

(6) CASINO BATTLE ROYAL

Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds made their entrance. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta jumped them. They cut to a split-screen break seconds into the fight. [c/ss]

Rush and Preston Vance joined the match after the break. Next out was the team of Rey Fenix & Penta. Aussie Open came out next. Claudio eliminated both Dark Order members. They cut to another split-screen break. [c/ss]

Angelo Parker & Matt Menard entered during the break. Top Flight entered after the break. [c/ss]

Matt Taven & Mike Bennett (w/Maria Kanellis) entered next. Danhausen and Cassidy came out next. Butcher & The Blade came out next. They did a spot on the ring apron where Maria was trying to interfere against Aussie Open, so then Taven and Bennett kicked at Aussie Open, but they ducked, so they ended up kicking Maria.

It came down to Claudio & Yuta, Butcher & Blade, and Danhausen & Cassidy. Silver ran back to the ring and that led to Claudio and Yuta being eliminated. It came down to Butcher & Blade battling Cassidy & Danhausen. The Gunns walked out onto the stage to watch the finish of the match. Danhausen eliminate Butcher and Blade to win for his team.

WINNERS: Danhausen & Cassidy.

-After the match, Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett ran out and attacked Danhausen and Cassidy. The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn ran out for the save.

(Keller’s Analysis: What?!!? Speculation for weeks about maybe FTR being in the match, and some criticism that the AEW Tag Team Division seemed too comedic and gimmicky going into Revolution, and they decided to double-down on what people are being critical of.)

-Excalibur threw to a video package on MJF vs. Bryan Danielson. [c]

-Renee introduced Danielson who was on his way to the ring after the break. They were 56 minutes into the hour at this point. She asked Danielson posting in 2014 about MJF dropping out of college to pursue being a pro wrestler. She said it was a post about Danielson and asked if it changed his perception of him going into the match. Danielson said a little over seven years ago, he was forced to retire and two years later he made his return. He said he if you fight for your dreams, your dreams will fight for you. MJF walked out. Danielson told him to shut up.

He said MJF hates him because he has a wonderful wife and kids. He said he thinks he deserves so many things he hasn’t earned. He said he has to fight for them. He said he has taken every shortcut and cheat he can to become AEW Champion. he said if there’s one thing he deserves, it’s his fiancé leaving him. MJF yanked off his jacket and marched to the ring. Danielson asked if banging rats is what he does. “That doesn’t sound like someone I’d want my daughter to marry.”

He said he’s ready to fight anytime. He said MJF was born with a silver spoon in his mouth while he had to fight through depression and head injuries and everything. He said before he came to AEW, he had a job that would have paid him the rest of his life, but he came to AEW because he wanted to fight. He said his new dream since he arrived in AEW was to become AEW World Champion. He said he’s willing to fight for it. He told MJF he better be ready to fight for everything he has for 60 full minutes, and if he doesn’t, he are going to get your “f—in'” head kicked in. He was bleeped. Fans chanted “Yes! Yes!” Danielson’s music played to end the segment.

(Keller’s Analysis: Was MJF under the weather or unable to talk? That’s kinda crazy he didn’t speak in the final segment before his title defense. Danielson was at his best there.)

