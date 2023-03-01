3/1 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Tag Team Battle Royal #2, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

MARCH 1, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, CA AT THE COW PALACE

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. BIG BILL

Orange Cassidy rolled out of the ring as Big Bill approached him, Cassidy then rolled back in as Bill came out and that continued for a while. The two finally engaged with Cassidy trying to do a sunset flip, but Bill stopped him and then hit a side slam off a Cassidy DDT. Bill splashed in the corner then slammed Cassidy into the corner. Bill continued the beatdown tot he outside and tried to slam Orange into the ringside table. Bill hit an uppercut off the stairs and then choke slammed Cassidy into the table. [c]

Big Bill threw in Orange Cassidy, Bill hit a very delayed vertical suplex. Cassidy tried lazy slaps and then connected as the crowd cheered on. Big Bill applied a full nelson, Cassidy fell to the ground as Bill tried a running boot. Cassidy rolled outside to Danhausen who had joined during the break. Hathaway hit Danhausen with a cast, Orange attacked and hit a series of orange punches on a counter.

Cassidy hit a Stun Dog Millionaire then hit a DDT on Big Bill. Cassidy then hit two Orange Punches and then a top rope Orange Punch for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy

(Sage’s Analysis: A pretty slow match, but it was supposed to be. A totally fine Orange Cassidy style overcome the odds match.)

-A recap of Hangman/Moxley last week was shown. A video of Moxley after the main event was shown, he said that his blood tasted like victory like life. He said he lives for this shit, he is not the guy you wanna meet in a dark alley. He asked who he thinks will come out of that dark alley. Moxley continued to say that he didn’t get credit for coming back from injury like hangman did. He said Hangman is a good wrestler and man, but Hangman is not the animal he is. Moxley was bleeding on the floor as he cut the promo, really top tier stuff.

-The Elite came to the ring, their music and the lights were cut off and The House of Black were behind them. The lights went out again and fighting sounds happened, the lights came up and The House of Black had the trios titles.

-Samoa Joe joined the commentary team for the Face of the Revolution ladder match. [c]

(2) FACE OF THE REVOLUTION LADDER MATCH

No wrestler got entrance music on TV, the match started and the men broke into fighting pairs. AR Fox and Komander were in the ring battling. Sammy entered and was taken out by Action Andretti. Komander fought and was alone then Powerhouse Hobbs entered and tossed Komander and Fox into ladders that were leaning on the corner. Hobbs then did the same to Action. Takeshita entered and had a strong style exchange with Hobbs.

Takeshita countered and Hobbs tackled a ladder, he then dead lift German suplexed Hobbs. Sammy took Takeshita outside the ring, Action then did a dive followed by AR Fox. Komander then ran the top rope and springboard dove out onto the large group of men. [c]

Komander and Takeshita were battling, Hobbs entered and hit a Death Valley Driver onto a ladder. Sammy began to climb the ladder, Action used two ladders to get to the top. Here, Andretti tried a suplex but it was missed, hopefully he didn’t hurt his leg. Komander then dove onto AR Fox who was still laying on the ladder. Komander then weren’t to the top of the ladder, Takeshita then ran up and hit a Blue Thunderbomb off the top of the ladder.

Action jumped to the top of the ladder, but Daniel Garcia entered and pushed the ladder over. Garcia and Sammy put Andretti on a perched ladder. Sammy then climbed a tall ladder and did a front flip fall onto Andretti. Garcia set up Sammy to get to the brass ring, Takeshita ran in took out Sammy. Takeshita climb the ladder, but Hobbs ran in and pushed Takeshita off and then climbed the ladder and pulled off the ring.

WINNER: Powerhouse Hobbs

(Sage’s Analysis: Wow what a brutal, and honestly stupid and dangerous spot fest. I enjoyed it a lot but three or four of those spots were dangerous for a match with these stakes. Also, respect to Kingston and Ortiz avoiding that match.)

-Wardlow ran out and beat up some security guys so he and Joe and Hobbs were on the stage.

-The Best Friends were not cleared for the battle royal. Danhausen and Orange would take their spot. [c]

(3) CHRIS JERICHO vs. PETER AVALON

Pretty Peter took down Jericho and then hit chops in the corner. Jericho rolled to the outside, Avalon hit a dive and then slammed Jericho on the outside. Back in the ring, Avalon hit a rebound boot and got a two count on Jericho. Avalon hit series of moves and then a DDT from the corner for a two count. Jericho then hit a Code Breaker and pinned Avalon.

WINNER: Chris Jericho

(Sage’s Analysis: an odd way to sell the match, we will see what happens post match.)

-Jericho beat down Avalon with his bat, Starks ran out. Jericho said that he would win on Sunday and that the JAS was not allowed on Sunday. But they could be here tonight. Garcia and Hager joined Jericho and beat up Starks. Jericho then hit the Judas Effect as the crowd chanted “F your hat!”

-Adam Page had a promo, he said that he would take everything away from Jon Moxley on Sunday. That he isn’t a violent person and hates violence, but he will be the most bloodthirsty person in the world.

-Renee welcomed Christian Cage to the ring. Cage said that he couldn’t wait to not come back for another ten years. He said that he was done with Jack Perry until he heard Perry said he would win a championship in 2023. Cage said that he would be the one to win that title. Cage asked if Perry wanted to win a championship or beat someone for a championship. He said that jungle Boy hesitated last week and Cage completed the job like a real man. Cage said that Perry doesn’t care about the legacy of the title, he said that he would only take photos with it for likes. He said his generation treats wrestling like a video game, Cage treats it like an ATM that he isn’t done milking. He then offered Perry a change at a no DQ or streetfight. He then critiqued his father and said he was just like him, he was a loser.

The lights went out and a video of Jack Perry digging a grave was shown. A montage of all the moments that he and Cage have shared was shown, then it was revealed that the grave was for Cage.

-Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter were backstage. Tony asked about Jamie’s triple threat match, she was excited to beat two women. They warned Saraya not to interfere.

(4) HOOK vs. MATT HARDY

Matt Hardy tried for an arm bar, Hook countered and Hardy broke the hold with the bottom rope. Hardy hit a few right straights, Hardy was deleting and Hook applied a knee bar. Hardy rolled to the outside, Hook was slammed into the barricade. Ethan Page and company distracted the referee, Hardy took advantage and got the fight back in the ring and controlled for a bit. Hardy fought back with a suplex and then strikes in the corner.

Hardy tossed Hook into he ring post and the hit a Side Effect for a two count on Hook. Hardy tried another Side Effect, Hook countered and both men connected heads and were laying on the mat. The ref was checking on Hardy and Ethan Page hit Hook with Hathaway’s fake cast. Hardy got a near fall. Hook then came from behind Hardy and submitted him.

WINNER: Hook

(Sage’s Analysis: The crowd could have cared less about this, but I though it was surprisingly better than I expected.)

-Malakai Black had a gibberish promo [c]

(5) TONI STORM vs. RIHO

Toni Storm rushed Riho as the bell rang before she could get her jacket off. Storm continued the early assault, until Riho was able to counter on a rebound strike. Riho hit a snap suplex, Saraya yelled at Riho and Storm attacked the distracted Riho. Soon after Riho rolled Storm and covered for a two count. Riho applied a cross face and then transitioned to a side lock until Toni’s foot was on the bottom rope.

Storm hit a hip attack sending Riho to the outside, here Saraya hit a running attack in Riho was distracted. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter walked down to even the odds. [c]

Riho hit a drop toe hold and then tried a 619 type attack, Storm tried a hip attack but Riho dodged and Storm was on the outside. Riho then dove out onto Storm and tossed her back into the ring. Riho hit a diving foot stomp and then a Northen Lights Suplex.

Riho went to the top, but was chopped by Storm. Toni tried to set up Storm Zero, Riho tried a power bomb. Storm stood her ground and tossed Riho across the ring and hit a hip attack for a near fall. Storm then applied a cloverleaf hold, Baker got on the apron and storm let up. Riho then rolled up Storm for the pinfall.

WINNER: Riho

(Sage’s Analysis: A good match with an ending I don’t love, but I also don’t love a match that can breath on its own being a vessel for the title match hype. That could have been its own segment.)

-All The women brawled and Ruby Soho ran out and joined as well.

-Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes were backstage, they called out Swerve and his guys. [c]

(6) TAG TEAM BATTLE ROYAL

Blackpool Combat Club and Dark Order started.

Rush and Preston Vance were out third.

The Lucha Bros. were out fourth.

Aussie Open were out fifth.

Dark Order was eliminated. [c]

2.0 was the sixth team out.

Top Flight was the Seventh team out.

Daddy Magic was eliminated, The Kingdom were the eighth team in.

Penta and Rey Fenix were eliminated.

Preston Vance was eliminated, Rush was eliminated.

Dante and Darius Martin were eliminated.

Danhausen and Orange Cassidy were in ninth.

Cool Hand Angelo was eliminated.

The Butcher and The Blade were in tenth.

The Kingdom was eliminated, along with Aussie Open.

Wheeler Yuta and Claudio were eliminated.

The Butcher and The Blade were eliminated.

WINNER: Danhausen & Orange Cassidy

(Sage’s Analysis: an absolute mess and waste of time between this and last week’s battle royal. But, I did personally enjoy seeing Danhausen win something. But man lets avoid battle royals for a while. The tag team match has had the most tv time for its build and I am the least excited for that match.)

-A recap of MJF and Bryan Danielson’s feud was shown. [c]

-Bryan Danielson came to the ring, he was asked about the issue between him and MJF. Renee referenced a Facebook post from 2014 by Max. Danielson said that seven years ago he had to retire and that five years ago he had his dreams promo. MJF’s music hit and Danielson told Max to shut up and he is tired of hearing how Max hates him. Danielson said that MJF has done nothing to earn the life Danielson has. MJF has taken every short cut in his life and his fiancee should have left him like she did. Danielson said that he has fought for everything in his life.

Danielson said that he left a job that would have paid him for the rest of his life, but he left to fight. His goal is to be AEW World Champion and he will fight for it. Danielson said that if MJF will doesn’t fight that he will get “his fucking ass kicked.”

Final Thoughts: An episode that sold the PPV with a five minute Danielson promo and Moxley promo. Besides that it did little to sell the show. The episode itself was fine, it was just buried by the Battle Royal in my opinion.