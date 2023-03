AEW Dynamite 3/1 full match card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan will make a major announcement on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite just weeks ahead of Revolution on PPV.

When: Wednesday March 1, 2023

Where: Cow Palace in San Francisco, California

How To Watch: Live on TBS

AEW Dynamite 3/1 Match Card

Orange Cassidy vs. Big Bill – All Atlantic Championship

Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti vs. Eddie Kingston vs. Ortiz vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. AR Fox vs. Komander – Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

Chris Jericho vs. Peter Avalon

Bryan Danielson and MJF speak

Toni Storm vs. Riho

Hook vs. Matt Hardy

Tag Team Casino Battle Royale

