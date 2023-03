SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This episode of the All Elite Aftershow Dailycast is a jam-packed show! Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek begin by taking emails, and then they preview AEW Revolution. Topics from the emails include Kenny Omega going to WWE, who should AEW keep, TK’s big announcement, and much more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO