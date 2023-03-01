FREE PODCAST 2/28 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: Cena vs. Punk 26-minute classic on Raw, Zeb Colter-Glenn Beck, WrestleMania 29 predictions, TNA talk, live callers, emails (175 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (2-26-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell discussing with live callers mostly the prior night’s Raw and all of the big happenings including the John Cena vs. C.M. Punk classic, the latest on Zeb Colter and Glenn Beck, an Undertaker teaser, WM29 predictions, and more. Also, some TNA discussion at the start of the VIP Aftershow along with email questions on a range of topics.
