FREE PODCAST 3/1 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Radican: (2-22-2018) ROH Roster Analysis, Seth’s stellar gauntlet match, Jeff Jarrett back with WWE, comparing Ziggler and Cody, plus bonus NXT show (147 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (2-22-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Sean Radican as they cover these topics: Seth Rollins’ stellar Gauntlet performance, ROH’s new streaming service, comparing the paths of Cody and Dolph Ziggler, the ROH-NJPW relationship and whether it’s become a crutch for ROH, Jeff Jarrett back with WWE for Hall of Fame and could his involvement expand on air or behind the scenes, ROH roster depth including up-and-coming prospects such as Punishment Martinez and Flip Gordon, and more.

Then in a bonus flashback, the “PWT Talks NXT” Dailycast episode from Feb. 21, 2018. In this episode, Kelly Wells, Harley Pageot, Tom Stoup, and Justin James present a Roundtable Review of tonight’s show including the Gargano vs. Almas title vs. NXT Career Match, Nikki Cross’s curious position, Mailbag on the Cruiserweight title moving to TakeOver, plus more.

